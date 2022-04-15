How can I move past this roadblock in my life, this obstacle, this thing that’s causing a mountain of anxiety, this…fear? Oh, Lord! I’m so scared. I can’t do it alone!!!
Dear sister, God will not ask us to do anything alone. He wants to help you. He wants to do it with you! He wants to do it through you. Do you believe that? It’s true! It’s in His word.
What is God asking you to do? I’ve found that the more time you spend with God, the more He lays on my heart to do. And I don’t mean a “to-do” list. I mean a genuine change of the heart, your thoughts, habits, the words that come out of your mouth.
II Corinthians 3:18 says, “But we all, with unveiled face, beholding as in a mirror the glory of the Lord, are being transformed into the same image from glory to glory, just as from the Lord, the Spirit.
I know you don’t have it all together. It’s a process, a journey. We cannot be perfect this side of heaven. But, as we become like Him, day by day, He transforms us. We are to be transformed into the same image as Christ, from the time we are saved, until we arrive in heaven. We cannot do it without Him. The Holy Spirit will lead you to change. He will do a new thing! He corrects us in such a loving way that we WANT to change!
The more I get to know Him the more I want to be like Him. You can move past the guilt and move toward Christ. He does not condemn but convicts. His love is so great for you!
He is refining you. Yes, He is asking you to do something outside your comfort zone. Do you want to grow? Do you want to have a better understanding of His call on your life? It is Him; it is our heavenly father that we need, every single day.
You can step past this fear. Put Him first, above all things! Set aside the lesser important things and allow Him to take control of your life. You are in control of your schedule! You are in control of how you spend your time. We must put on the armor of God and stand in His protection daily, to avoid the fiery darts of the enemy.
Stand in His blessings. Stand in His protection. You can receive it. Ask for it! Are you seeking Him? Are you looking for Him as you would something very valuable? So valuable that you will not give up until you’ve found it?
We must move toward the fear and tackle it, with God’s help. Then, we will begin to see His fulfillment, His blessings on our lives, waiting for us on the other side. Are you going to stand up and take action or remain seated, allowing it to remain an obstacle in your life?
When you say YES to Him, so many blessings will come your way! He wants you to live in abundance. Do you believe that God is going to do what He says He’s going to do in your life? You do not need to do it alone! Move past the mountains of fear to Yes, Lord!
Verse: The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the defense of my life; Whom shall I dread? Psalm 27:1
Prayer: I pray for breakthrough today for the wall of fear we’re standing behind. With you Lord, we can do all things! With the faith of a mustard seed, I want to move forward with You! Amen.
Karen C. Logan, Christian Coach, Author, Speaker, CEO. Yes, You Can Girl!
