Don Neagle Retiring After 63 Years at WRUS

Today, Jan. 27th, 2022, legendary WRUS morning host Don Neagle announced his retirement.
Don joined the staff at WRUS on Sept. 1, 1958. After graduating from Greensburg, Ky. High School in 1955, he spent three years working at Kentucky radio stations in Campbellsville, Harrodsburg, Glasgow, and Bowling Green. While working at WKCT-AM, in Bowling Green, Hank Brosche told Don that he’d heard Winky Sosh was looking for an announcer at WRUS, in Russellville. Don applied, and the rest is broadcasting history.
Over the course of his career, Don has earned several honors, including his induction into the Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2005 and the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame in 2006.
Don has earned the respect of his community, becoming a trusted source for local news and information. Since 1985, his daily call-in show, Feedback, has entertained listeners with guests ranging from political figures of all levels to Pulitzer Prize-winning writers, theologians, and newsmakers of all types. While Don is relinquishing his duties as morning host, he plans to continue hosting Feedback and conducting other interviews for WRUS.
In 2002, Neagle partnered with Bill McGinnis and Chris McGinnis, to form Logan Radio Inc., and purchase WRUS. Chris McGinnis will take over the WRUS Morning Show on an interim basis, while the search begins for a permanent host.
— Staff report
(0) comments
