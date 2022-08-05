Kentucky Farm Bureau, in partnership with county Farm Bureaus from across the state, has awarded 556 scholarships worth $724,550.
The scholarships were awarded to recipients who displayed the greatest levels of academic excellence, involvement in extracurricular activities, leadership abilities, and financial need.
As a result of the hard work and determination of generations of county volunteer leaders and KFB Insurance agents, Kentucky Farm Bureau has provided millions of dollars to those seeking higher education during its 103-year history.
“I want to thank the countless KFB county leaders and volunteers for their unending work in making this happen. In our grassroots way of operating, local Farm Bureau members are critical to the success of this organization, and their dedication to our young people is second to none,” said Kentucky Farm Bureau President Mark Haney. “I also want to thank our state leaders and staff who work tirelessly to ensure our commitment to education remains the strong priority it has always been.”
Incoming high school seniors interested in applying for 2023 scholarships should contact their county Farm Bureau office for eligibility details and application deadlines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.