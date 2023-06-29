Over three months after its loss to Kansas State in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Kentucky has finally added a transfer portal addition.
Monday, the Cats landed graduate transfer and 6-foot-9 forward Tre Mitchell who will bring four years of experience to a young Wildcat roster.
“Tre is from Pittsburgh and I’ve known him for years,” UK head coach John Calipari said of signing Mitchell in a press release. “This was a unique situation, but as soon as he put his name in the portal, he was a player I knew we needed to pursue.
“He brings leadership, experience, size and versatility and is a great fit for what we want to do. I know this is a win for us and I believe this will be a win for him too. We are excited to have him as a part of our program.”
Mitchell spent last season at West Virginia and entered the portal following the decision of Bob Huggins to resign as Mountaineers head coach after being arrested for DUI.
“Kentucky basketball and its fan base speaks for itself,” Mitchell said in the press release announcing his signing. “An opportunity to be a part of something like this doesn’t come around very often. Coach Cal is a Hall of Fame coach who understands the game and the players he wants to play for him, but it’s the lifelong relationships with his players that stood out to me the most. That only happens when you know someone cares about their players.
“My team and personal goals this year are one and the same, grow and win as much as possible. With a young core, growth is on the horizon and it won’t hurt for these guys to have someone with experience in college basketball to lean on when they need it.”
Mitchell will be 23 years old by the start of the 2023-24 season giving UK two fifth-year seniors as the 6-foot-9 forward will join a returning Antonio Reeves. The Cats roster will also consist of two returning sophomores in Adou Thiero and Ugonna Onyenso with the rest of the roster set to be rounded by America’s top ranked freshman class consisting of seven players.
He’ll have one year of eligibility to play at Kentucky.
Here’s a look at Mitchell’s prep career and initial college recruitment, college career to date and what some who know him and his game best have to say.’
Prep Career and College RecruitmentWhile Mitchell is a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he played his high school hoops at the prestigious Woodstock Academy in Woodstock, Connecticut.
As a junior during the 2017-18 season, he averaged 13.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game as Woodstock Academy reached the semifinals of the National Prep Tournament.
His senior season saw him earn Connecticut Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year honors as he averaged 16.6 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.6 blocks per game and led Woodstock to a 38-2 record.
During his prep career, he was twice named the Power 5 Conference AAA Player of the Year and Hoophall Classic Most Valuable Player.
His prep career earned him four-star prospect status, with 247sports ranking him as the country’s 107th best player, 22nd best center and the second best player from the state of Pennsylvania.
Mitchell’s full offer list consisted of UMASS, UCONN, Notre Dame, Arkansas, Canisius, Central Connecticut State, Creighton, Duquesne, FIU, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Louisville, Manhattan, Minnesota, Mount St. Mary’s, NJIT, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Providence, Seton Hall, Syracuse, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Xavier and Yale.
At the end of the day, it was UMASS’ combo of primary recruiter and assistant coach Tony Bergeron and head coach Matt McCall as well as the opportunity to play at the college level with prep teammates TJ Weeks and Preston Santos at the college level that led Mitchell to choose the Minutemen.
College Career Highlights to DateAs a freshman during the 2019-20 season at UMASS, Mitchell was named the Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year and became the first UMass freshman to be named to an Atlantic 10 All-Conference Team since John Calipari coached Marcus Camby. He started all 31 games playing an average of 30.8 minutes.
He averaged 17.7 points per game, 7.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 block and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 48.1% from the field, 33.0% from three and 72.8% from the free throw line. Mitchell scored a season-high 34 points in the Minuteman’s Atlantic 10 Tournament loss to Rhode Island.
As a sophomore at UMASS during the COVID shortened 2020-21 season, Mitchell played in 12 games and started 11. He averaged a so far career-high 18.8 points per game with 7.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. The forward shot 51.9% from the field, 37.5% from three and 76.8% from the charity stripe.
After his second season at UMASS, Mitchell decided to enter the transfer portal and landed in the Big 12 at Texas to play for Chris Beard and the Longhorns.
During the 2021-22 season as a Longhorn, Mitchell played in 24 games, started 17 and averaged 18.6 minutes of playing time.
He averaged a career-low 8.7 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists on the year and shot 47.8% from the field, 32.6% from three and a career-best 80.0% from the free throw line.
In mid-February, Mitchell left the team for personal reasons that Beard acknowledged was not related to any legal difficulties, violations of team rules, or violations of university policy.
After the season, he stuck his name back in the transfer portal and opted to stay in the Big 12 but move much closer to home and play at West Virginia.
In his lone season with the Mountaineers, which came last winter, Mitchell played in 34 games and started 32.
He averaged 11.7 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists. The forward shot 47.0% from the field, 36.4% from three and 78.9% from the free throw line.
Mitchell scored a season-high 22 points against Oklahoma State and helped the Mountaineers reach the NCAA Tournament marking his first career NCAA Tournament appearance. There, WVU was a No. 9 seed and lost in the first round to Maryland. He scored 13 points and pulled down three boards in the loss to the Terps in what was his first and so far only NCAA Tournament game.
In total, Mitchell brings 1,398 career points and 597 rebounds to Kentucky’s roster.
What the experts sayComing out of high school, then 247sports director of basketball recruiting Evan Daniels correctly predicted Mitchell would be a four-year college player.
“A thick, burly center prospect. A below-the-rim player with a fairly impressive skill set. Mitchell has very good hands and nice touch around the basket,” Daniels wrote. “He can score in the post with hook shots over either shoulder, and also is capable of stretching the floor with his jump shot from mid-range out to three. Mitchell needs to get in better shape and at this stage struggles scoring over size and length. He’s tracking as a productive four-year player.”
Mitchell’s former coach, Huggins was very complimentary of the forward’s skillset last season at one point, saying, “He can step out on the floor and make shots. He can play in the post. They put a smaller guy on him because he can make shots on the perimeter, then he took them inside and scored inside,” during a press conference.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton who watched as his Cowboys gave up 22 points to Mitchell last season also had high praise for the forward.
“He’s a really talented scorer, he been his whole career, Boynton said. “That goes back to his UMass days. He showed tonight why he was a highly talented kid coming out of high school.”
