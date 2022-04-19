Anderson, Jimmy A.-04/11/2022-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
Arnold, Janis S.-04/07/2022 -Serving Parole Violation Warrant
Benton, Brittany Nicole-04/07/2022-Shock Probation In Felony Convictions-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)-Tampering With A Witness-Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine)-Poss Cont Sub, 1St Degree, 3rd Or > Offense (Methamphetamine)-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified)-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Offense (Carfentanil Or Fentanyl Derivatives)-Persistent Felony Offender I
Bivins, Ashley N.-04/13/2022-Failure To Appear
Bivins, Erica L.-04/13/2022-Failure To Appear
Brake, John W.-04/09/2022-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 1st
Clayton, Donnovan J.-04/07/2022-Disregarding Stop Sign-Reckless Driving-Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)-Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle)-No Operators-Moped License
Dorris, Maegen N.-04/08/2022-Serving Bench Warrant For Court
Embry, Charity L.-04/11/2022-No Operators-Moped License-Failure To Appear-Driving On DUI Suspended License -1st Offense-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Of Marijuana
Hadden, Vickie D.-04/13/2022-Careless Driving-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc/subs (189A.010(1E) — 1st-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
Hampton, Andrew M.-04/11/2022-Theft By Deception-Include Cold Checks U/$500
Harrison, Jonathon T.-04/09/2022-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-No Registration Plates-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1st Off-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 2nd Off-Failure To Appear-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
Harrison, Kimberly Laine-04/09/2022-Tbut Or Disp All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine)-Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree — Drug Unspecified-Traf In Marijuana ( 8 Oz To 5 Lbs.) 1st Off-Poss Of Marijuana-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (2 Gms Methamphetamine)-Fraud Use Of Credit Card $500 $10,000-Persistent Felony Offender II
Houchens, John Scott-04/12/2022-Failure To Appear
Johnson, Martel D.-04/11/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Keeling, Sierra M.-04/12/2022-Failure To Appear-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) — 1st-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified)
Leftrick, Mary A.-04/10/2022-Failure To Or Improper Signal-Careless Driving-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited-Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 1st-Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off-Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree — Drug Unspecified
Lilley, Yvonne F.-04/11/2022-Failure To Appear
Long, Ethan W.-04/13/2022 -Failure To Appear
Lowe, David C.-04/10/2022-Reckless Driving-Operating Vehicle With Expired Operators License-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Trans-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree-Resisting Arrest
Mayhugh, Tyler M.-04/13/2022-Failure To Appear
Meerdink, Cheryl L.-04/13/2022 -No Registration Receipt-No Registration Plates-Failure To Comply W/headgear Restrictions-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees, Or Fines
Meredith, Jefty E.-04/12/2022 -Failure To Appear
Morgan, David L.-04/08/2022-Reckless Driving-Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)-Operating Vehicle With Expired Operators License-Improper Registration Plate-No Registration Plates-Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/sec, 1st Off-Resisting Arrest-Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree-Police Officer-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine)-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Or > — (> Or = 2Gms Methamphetamine)-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)-Bail Jumping 1st Degree-Tampering With Physical Evidence-Engaging In Organized Crime-Persistent Felony Offender II
Morgan, Monica D.-04/12/2022-Failure To Appear
Morris, Brandon G.-04/07/2022-Failure To Appear
Pendleton, Austin N.-04/08/2022-Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)-Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
Poole, Chad M.-04/13/2022 -Failure To Appear
Robertson, Jerimey A.-04/10/2022 -Failure To Appear
Skinner, Sarah E.-04/13/2022-License Plate Not Legible-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine)-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Or > — (> Or = 2Gms Methamphetamine)-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (> Or = 10 D.U. Drug Unspecified)-Traff In Cont Sub, 2nd Degree, 1st off — (>Or=20 D.U. drug Unspecified Sch 3)-Traff In Cont Sub, 1St Offense (Carfentanil Or Fentanyl Derivatives)-Traff In Cont Sub, 3rd Deg, 1st Off-(>Or=20 But<Or=120 D.U. Drug Unspec.)
Taylor, Justin Ryan-04/11/2022-Failure To Appear-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1St Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified)-Traf In Marijuana ( Less Than 8 Oz.) 1st Off-Traf In Marijuana (8 Oz To 5 Lbs.) 2nd > Off-Poss Of Marijuana-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (10D.U.drugunspecified Sch 1 &2)-Possession Of Firearm By Convicted Felon
Vinson, Jeanne L.-04/07/2022-Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
Watson, Jolena M.-04/11/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order-Non Payment Of Fines-Theft By Deception-Include Cold Checks U/$500
Wilson, James A.-04/13/2022-Tbut Or Disp Auto $1,000 $10,000
