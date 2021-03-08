On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at approximately 6:11 a.m., the Logan County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a vehicle that had struck a tree in the 11000 block of Morgantown Road.
Upon arrival, deputies found that the driver already been assisted from the 2007 extended cab Ford Ranger after he had struck a tree.
According to a police report, the driver, 33-year-old Jordan Wooldridge of Lewisburg, told deputies that when topped the hill he started to slide due to the ice on the road.
Auburn Fire units and Logan County EMS arrived on the scene and treated Wooldridge. Due to possible internal injuries, EMS requested PHI Air Medical for transport.
EMS then transported Wooldridge to Logan Telephone in Auburn where PHI had landed, before taking Wooldridge on to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the accident and was assisted on the scene by the Auburn Rural Fire Department, Logan County EMS and PHI Air Medical.
