Grief Support Group
A Hospice of Southern Kentucky grief support group meets in Franklin at the Goodnight Memorial Library on the second and fourth Tuesday morning of each month from 11 until 12 o’clock. The support group provides opportunities to meet other grieving people and share experiences and coping strategies. This is a free ongoing support group for adults. Call 270-746-9300 for more information.
Fire Hazard Season
Kentucky’s Spring Forest Fire Hazard season is in effect. Now through April 30 outdoor burning is limited to between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. if within 150 feet of a wooded or cropped area. Outdoor burning within the Franklin city limits still requires a burn permit. To obtain a free burn permit or for more information contact Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue at 270-586-7174 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
MARCH 31Annual Fish Fry
Live the Proof will host its third annual fish fry fundraiser from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on March 10, March 24, and March 31 at the Cornerstone Building at 202 West Kentucky Avenue. Plates are $15 and include fried fish, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies, and dessert. Delivery is available. To place an order, contact Tammie McCory at 270-223-0505.
Fish Fundraiser
APRIL 1
Christ Food Give Away
The next Simpson County Churches of Christ Food Give Away will be Saturday, April 1st at the Harristown Church of Christ, 400 Pelham St, beginning at 8 a.m. Drive by and pick up. First come first served. Any questions call Food Bank Coordinator Annie Bland at 270-872-9293.
Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt
The Kiwanis Club of Franklin-Simpson Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday, April 1 on the Courthouse lawn beginning at 1 p.m. The children’s divisions include ages two and three, ages four through six, and ages seven through nine with a section for special needs students. There will also be a division for adults ages 18 and over. More than 5,000 eggs will be in the Easter Egg Hunt. There will be a large golden egg grand prize, one large egg per age group, and luck small golden eggs. An Easter backdrop for pictures with the Easter Bunny will be available. Information about the Easter Egg Hunt is posted on the Kiwanis Club of Franklin-Simpson Facebook page. The rain date is April 8 also at 1 p.m.
APRIL 2
Easter Egg Hunt
An Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Sunday, April 2 at Mitchellville First Baptist Church. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by the worship service at 10:30. Lunch follows the worship service with the Easter Egg Hunt following lunch. Mitchellville First Baptist Church is at 1001 McDowell Boulevard in Portland, Tennessee.
APRIL 8
Tenderloin-Sausage Breakfast
New Salem Lodge is having a tenderloin and sausage breakfast on Saturday, April 8 from 7 until 11 a.m. at the lodge hall in Gold City near Gold City Store. Tickets will be available at the door and are $10 each for the all-you-can-eat meal. All first responders eat for free. The breakfast was originally scheduled for March 4, but was postponed.
