Franklin, KY (42134)

Today

Cloudy and windy with rain this morning...then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 73F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 57F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.