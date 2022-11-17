The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ volleyball team celebrated their season last Saturday night at their festive season-ending banquet at the FSHS cafeteria.
“Thank you for allowing me to coach this season. It has been a wonderful season. I’m glad that I am here and feel right at home,” Lady Cats’ head coach Kevin Harrod said. “We have improved dramatically. We played in three tournaments and won silver at Barren County and won our JV tournament. With the group we have coming back, we will get some district and regional tournaments, so all the girls continue to work and stay focused. Our time is coming.”
Statistically, Kinley Cummings led the team with 110 kills with Kerri Hastings having 64 and Mackenzie Phelps with 42. Aubrey Sams had 502 assists with Julia Warren having 224, Caydnece Johnson with 119, and Addi Lanham with 102. Hastings served 57 aces with Sams serving 51 and Cummings with 42. Marianna Ortiz had 26 total blocks with 10 from Phelps, seven from Sams, and six each by Annsleigh Bonner and Cummings. Warren had 324 digs with Johnson having 117, Lajham having 105, and Sams having 99.
AWARDS
ACES AWARD: Kerri Hastings
SERVING PERCENTAGE AWARD: Addi Jo Lanham
SERVICE RATING AWARD: Aubrey Sams and Julia Warren
SERVES RECEIVED AWARD: Julia Warren
KILLS AWARD: Kinley Cummings
KILLS PERCENTAGE AWARD: Annsleigh Bonner and Aubrey Sams
BLOCKING AWARD: Kinley Cummings and Marianna Ortiz
MOST IMPROVED AWARD: Mackenzie Phelps
WILDCAT ALL-AROUND PLAYER AWARD: Caydence Johnson
SENIOR AWARDS: MaryuAnn Bagwell, Victoria Chambers, Kinley Cummings, and Kerri Hastings
LETTERMEN AWARD: MaryAnn Bagwell, Annsleigh Bonner, Olivia, Brown, Victoria Chambers, Kinley Cummings, Kerri Hastings, Caydence Johnson, Addi Lanham, Brady Jo Ogles, Marianna Ortiz, Mackenzie Phelps, Aubrey Sams, and Julia Warren
SCORERS AWARD: Kinley Cummings
LADY CATS’ EXTRAS AWARDS
SKITTLES AWARD: MaryAnn Bagwell
ROLLED UP AWARD: Victoria Chambers
EXTRA AWARD: Kerri Hastings
PUSH POP AWARD: Marianna Ortiz
POP ROCKS AWARD: Dynastee Harris
MRS. GOODBAR AWARD: Avery Rose
THREE MUSKETEER AWARD: Julia Warren
OUT OF THIS WORLD AWARD: Becca Bowen
M&M AWARD: Addi Lanham
LAFFY TAFFY AWARD: Hazel Bilyeu
KIT KAT AWARD: Brady Jo Ogles
TRIX AWARD: Aubrey Sams
POSITIVITY AWARD: Olivia Brown
FUN AWARD: Morgan Martin
CRUNCH AWARD: Marina Key
BUTTERFINGER AWARD: Tdaja Albers
ALMOND JOY AWARD: Mackenzie Phelps
SWEET TART AWARD: Tristiny Partinger
STARBURST AWARD: Annsleigh Bonner
SMARTIES AWARD: Caydence Johnson
