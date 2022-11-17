FRANWS-11-17-22 Lady Cats

The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ volleyball team celebrated their fun and successful season last Saturday night at the high school during their festive banquet.

 Photo by Brian Davis

The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ volleyball team celebrated their season last Saturday night at their festive season-ending banquet at the FSHS cafeteria.

“Thank you for allowing me to coach this season. It has been a wonderful season. I’m glad that I am here and feel right at home,” Lady Cats’ head coach Kevin Harrod said. “We have improved dramatically. We played in three tournaments and won silver at Barren County and won our JV tournament. With the group we have coming back, we will get some district and regional tournaments, so all the girls continue to work and stay focused. Our time is coming.”

Statistically, Kinley Cummings led the team with 110 kills with Kerri Hastings having 64 and Mackenzie Phelps with 42. Aubrey Sams had 502 assists with Julia Warren having 224, Caydnece Johnson with 119, and Addi Lanham with 102. Hastings served 57 aces with Sams serving 51 and Cummings with 42. Marianna Ortiz had 26 total blocks with 10 from Phelps, seven from Sams, and six each by Annsleigh Bonner and Cummings. Warren had 324 digs with Johnson having 117, Lajham having 105, and Sams having 99.

AWARDS

ACES AWARD: Kerri Hastings

SERVING PERCENTAGE AWARD: Addi Jo Lanham

SERVICE RATING AWARD: Aubrey Sams and Julia Warren

SERVES RECEIVED AWARD: Julia Warren

KILLS AWARD: Kinley Cummings

KILLS PERCENTAGE AWARD: Annsleigh Bonner and Aubrey Sams

BLOCKING AWARD: Kinley Cummings and Marianna Ortiz

MOST IMPROVED AWARD: Mackenzie Phelps

WILDCAT ALL-AROUND PLAYER AWARD: Caydence Johnson

SENIOR AWARDS: MaryuAnn Bagwell, Victoria Chambers, Kinley Cummings, and Kerri Hastings

LETTERMEN AWARD: MaryAnn Bagwell, Annsleigh Bonner, Olivia, Brown, Victoria Chambers, Kinley Cummings, Kerri Hastings, Caydence Johnson, Addi Lanham, Brady Jo Ogles, Marianna Ortiz, Mackenzie Phelps, Aubrey Sams, and Julia Warren

SCORERS AWARD: Kinley Cummings

LADY CATS’ EXTRAS AWARDS

SKITTLES AWARD: MaryAnn Bagwell

ROLLED UP AWARD: Victoria Chambers

EXTRA AWARD: Kerri Hastings

PUSH POP AWARD: Marianna Ortiz

POP ROCKS AWARD: Dynastee Harris

MRS. GOODBAR AWARD: Avery Rose

THREE MUSKETEER AWARD: Julia Warren

OUT OF THIS WORLD AWARD: Becca Bowen

M&M AWARD: Addi Lanham

LAFFY TAFFY AWARD: Hazel Bilyeu

KIT KAT AWARD: Brady Jo Ogles

TRIX AWARD: Aubrey Sams

POSITIVITY AWARD: Olivia Brown

FUN AWARD: Morgan Martin

CRUNCH AWARD: Marina Key

BUTTERFINGER AWARD: Tdaja Albers

ALMOND JOY AWARD: Mackenzie Phelps

SWEET TART AWARD: Tristiny Partinger

STARBURST AWARD: Annsleigh Bonner

SMARTIES AWARD: Caydence Johnson

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.