Raffle Tickets On Sale for Chevy TruckYou could be driving off in a brand new Chevy truck, it only takes one ticket to win. (But getting a few won’t hurt). Tickets are $100 each. Only 1000 will be sold. You can purchase tickets online with the QR code. The drawing will be on May 1, 2021. All proceeds benefit Hospice of Southern Kentucky’s local patients and families. You can go online to purchase tickets at hospicesoky.org/keys-to-living.
Summer Nights Cruise-InSummer Nights Cruise-In on the Square in Russellville May 8, June 12, July 10 from 5-8 p.m. All vehicles are welcome. There will be food, music, a 50/50 drawing, and plenty of fun. Proceeds will be given to Juvenile Diabetes Research, Hospice of Southern Kentucky, and the Alzheimer’s Association
Logan County Preschool ScreeningsLogan County Schools will be having preschool screenings on May 10th-13th at the Logan County Career and Technical Center. These screenings are by appointment only. Call Kim Guffy at 270-726-2436 to set up an appointment.
Med Center Health Vaccine ClinicDue to the availability of more vaccination sites in the area, Med Center Health is pleased to now be scheduling any individual aged 16 and older for the COVID vaccine. Please text COVID to 270-796-4400 to schedule your appointment today. If you need to cancel an appointment, please text CANCEL to 270-796-3200 or to reschedule, please text RESCHEDULE to 270-796-3200.
Life Choice Pregnancy Care Center Building CampaignLife Choice Pregnancy Care Center shares plans for its new facility at 210 S. Bethel Street, Russellville, as well as announces the donation kick-off campaign to help create a safe and nurturing atmosphere that reaches out to expectant moms and dads needing support. For more information, visit the center’s Facebook page or call 270-717-5433.
Saturday, April 10
Family Mule Jamboree & Festival
Haley Auctions & Realty and Dixie Longears will be hosting a Family Mule Jamboree & Festival on April 10 at 9 a.m. at the office at 51 Sold Lane, Russellville. There will be several exhibitions of some of the best mules in the country there. There is going to be a demonstration of how these mules work to different pieces of farm equipment, log rolling, and log loading on a wagon with a team, as well as how they did everything back in the old days. This event will be fun for the whole family and a lot of people will be featured from different parts of the country demonstrating what they and their animals can do. There will also be a blacksmith demonstration, wagon rides for the public, and a kiddy train for the kids.
Meal at South Union Hotel
An evening meal at the historic South Union Hotel offers a sumptuous menu created by River Cottage Farms Saturday, April 10 at 6:30 p.m. Guests will be served socially distanced with their party. The cost is $75 per person and reservations are required. For more information, call 270-542-4167.
Sunday, April 11
Spring Cruise-In
Kirby Funeral Services will be sponsoring a Spring Cruise-In Sunday, April 11 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to benefit Juvenile Diabetes Research, Hospice of Southern Kentucky, and the Alzheimer’s Association. The event will be held in the parking lot of Kirby Funeral Services 110, Franklin Road, Russellville. No entry fees and all vehicles are welcome.
Saturday, April 24Russellville Rural Fire Department Fundraiser
The Russellville Rural Fire Department will be hosting its annual fundraiser auction Saturday, April 24 at 5 p.m. at the Logan County Extension Office in Russellville. There will be lots of fun and door prizes. A pork loin dinner will all the fixings will be served for $7 and a kid’s hot dog plate for $4. Entertainment will be provided by Clay Bilyeu.
