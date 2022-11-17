If you have an interest in gardening and like to talk to others about gardening then you could be an excellent candidate to become a Kentucky Master Gardener. Beginning Jan. 11, the Warren, Simpson, and Allen County Extension Services will offer the Master Gardener training program. You must rsvp by December 9th to reserve your spot!
To become a Master Gardener, you must successfully complete the Master Gardener training program and then donate volunteer hours to the community. County Extension Service offices conduct Master Gardener training classes through the use of Cooperative Extension Service specialists, agents, and other horticulture professionals. During the training program, experts in different fields teach horticulture subjects to the participants. Topics that Master Gardeners are trained in include botany, insects, diseases, soils and fertilizers, pesticide use and safety, fruit and vegetable gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care, and flower gardening among other topics. This program is intensive requiring approximately 30+ hours to complete. Participants will be expected to attend all sessions and donate 30 volunteer hours to the community. Sessions will be held one time a week for approximately twelve weeks. The first meeting date is scheduled for Wednesday, January 11th. All meetings will be held on Wednesday afternoons beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the Warren County Extension Office located at 5162 Russellville Rd. in Bowling Green. Contact the Cooperative Extension Service for further details about the class schedule. The cost of the Master Gardener training is $125 per person and $200 per couple if materials are shared. The fee is charged to cover the cost of supplies and literature used in the training. These materials will make up a comprehensive handbook for each Master Gardener to keep. Payment is due at the beginning of the course.
A minimum of 20 participants is needed in order for the training to be held. Program space is limited and participants will be accepted on a first-come first-serve basis. You must let me know in advance if you are planning to attend. RSVP no later than Dec. 9. For more information or to enroll, call the Simpson County Extension Service Office at (270) 586-4484 or email: jason.phillips1@uky.edu
