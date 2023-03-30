Wilbur Glenn Tinsley, age 95, of Auburn, Ky., passed away March 18, 2023, at Christian Health Care in Bowling Green, Ky. He was born in Logan County, Ky. on Oct. 19, 1927, to the late John William Tinsley and Ostia Cooper Tinsley.
Glenn is preceded in death by his wife, Sybil Hadden Tinsley, whom he was married to for nearly 71 years; brothers, John Nowlin Tinsley, Warren Landrum Tinsley, Aubrey Louis Tinsley, and Dewey Wendell Tinsley; sister, Thelma Grace Tinsley Grayson; nieces Kathy Fitzpatrick and Janet Tinsley, and nephews Jeffrey Tinsley and Larry Tinsley.
Glenn was a member of Auburn Baptist Church over 70 years. There he served as Deacon and taught Sunday School for 40 years. He graduated from Chandlers High School and later attended the Bowling Green Business College. After school, he proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Glenn began and ended his career at Auburn Banking Company, retiring after 44 years. He was named president of the bank in 1969 and remained in the position until 1993. During this time, he also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors. He was an active member of the Kentucky Bankers Association, serving as the 4th Region President and as a member of several state banking committees.
Aside from his successful career and life of faith, Glenn was a member of the Gasper River Masonic Lodge for 73 years and served as a past Master and Secretary/Treasurer. His membership in the lodge was very near and dear to him, long after he was able to attend. In the 1960s, Glenn was elected as the Mayor of Auburn. He was named as a Kentucky Colonel several times by multiple governors. Glenn was very proud of these honors as he considered being a Kentuckian a privilege.
In addition to faith, family and career, Glenn enjoyed traveling, history, reading, listening to music, and collecting all types of things from estate sales or just a good yard sale. He treasured collecting items from people he knew and from places he visited. If he thought an item was a good bargain or held a great story, he would definitely bring it home!
Glenn loved college basketball and held season tickets at WKU Hilltopper games for many years. His favorite hobby was fishing. He loved to host friends and family at his cabin on Lake Malone. Many enjoyed the delicious fish he caught and prepared. Some even said his hushpuppies were better than any restaurant! Perhaps his most famous guest at the lake was former University of Kentucky Coach Joe B. Hall, a gentleman he knew and called a friend.
Glenn will be remembered by some as an ultra-conservative shrewd businessman and a long-time successful banker. But those close to him will also remember a man who loved the Lord and his family, especially children. His life was filled with success, but he remained so proud of his heritage and humble beginnings in Bucksville. He truly enjoyed living and made the most of everyday as long as he could.
Glenn is survived by his sister-in-laws, Maryland Tinsley Anderson and Eloise W. Hadden, both of Auburn, Ky. He was also survived by his nieces, nephews, and their spouses. He loved each of them so much and they were all a very important part of his life: John Tinsley (Patty) of Pea Ridge, Ark., Randy Tinsley of Cassville, Mo.; Sandra (Jerry) Hyatt of Versailles, Ky., Dale Tinsley of Lewisburg, Ky., Debra (Bill) Rook of Auburn, Ky., Alice (Ted) Flener of Border, Ind., Anna (Mike) Porter of Louisville, Ky., Larry (Kathy) Grayson of Auburn, Ky., Kim (Charles Jr.) Miles of Auburn, Ky., Chris (Sandy) Tinsley of Auburn, Ky., and Chad (Tammy) Tinsley and Edna Hadden Hughes (Mike), all of Auburn, Ky. He is also survived by many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
The family is thankful for the wonderful care provided by Christian Health Care, Home Instead and Hosparus.
Visitation began Saturday, March 25 from 11:30 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1:30 p.m. at Auburn Baptist Church, 115 N. Lincoln St., Auburn, Ky. Burial along with Masonic and Military Rites followed at the Auburn Cemetery.
The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to Auburn Baptist Church.
