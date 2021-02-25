Logan elementary, middle students coming back

Elementary and middle school students in the Logan County school district will be welcomed back to in-person classes on Monday, March 1.
While students will still have the option to remain on virtual learning, any students that choose to attend school in-person will be able to do so four days a week beginning next week.
“We are so excited to have all our preschool through eighth-grade students coming back,” said Logan County schools superintendent Paul Mullins. “I know it’s much anticipated by our parents, but our staff and school administrators are also ready to see the students back in the building. This is all about building positive personal relationships with our students. Even though we’ve all done our best the past 11 months, there’s nothing that replaces a teacher in front of a class of students to have those connections.”
Students will be in class Monday through Thursday for the next few weeks. Teachers will continue to work with virtual learning students on Fridays, but the schedule could change after spring break.
No decisions have been made about Logan County High School yet, but Mullins said there have been discussions and a decision regarding the high school could come soon.
Many teachers and school staff received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, Feb. 19. That, along with new guidelines about returning to school from the CDC have made this possible.
“I think the vaccinations are a game-changer for coming back to school,” Mullins said. “But the biggest change occurred when we received information from the CDC, that 14 days after someone has received a second dose of the vaccine if they come into contact with someone that has the virus, we don’t have to quarantine them.”
Because of the pandemic, Logan County currently has very limited substitute teachers and since they may be exposed to the virus at a much greater rate with full classrooms of students, it would be difficult to keep kids in school when teachers have to quarantine following exposure.
