One of Art Linkletter’s favorite stories about children recorded in his book, “Kids Say the Darnest Things,” is about the little boy in Sunday School who was busily drawing on the back of his song book. When the teacher asked what he was making, he said, “I’m drawing a picture of God.” “But Bobby,” remonstrated the lady, “nobody knows how God looks.” “They will in a minute when I get this done,” he triumphantly replied.
A child’s imagination knows no bounds, and neither are there limits to what adults may think about how God might look. Perhaps we wouldn’t draw a picture, but we carry images of what God might be like in our imaginations.
For some God is pictured as an elderly man with a long white beard sitting on a throne in heaven surrounded by bright light. He is judge to whom we will one day appear; and although merciful, he doesn’t put up with nonsense. Sitting on God’s right side is Jesus, and the Holy Spirit, sometimes pictured not in human form but as a dove, could be perched next to God on the other side. Of course, we know this is just in our imaginations, but the picture gives us an idea of who God is for us.
For others God is more like a policeman who appears unexpectedly to catch us when we do something wrong. He is our constant conscience monitoring our behavior. And for others God has the character of a despot who demands our obedience and who is quick to condemn us to eternal punishment if we can’t recite “Jesus is Lord.” Such an image keeps us in fear and brings a smile only when we remember that we are among the few who will be saved. Those who proclaim this kind of God are often mean-spirited like their god. Love, generosity, and kindness are seldom in their vocabulary.
Our picture of God can determine the way we live our lives. Do you see a picture of Jesus holding a lamb who was lost, or is your God an angry brut tossing guilty naked bodies into a cauldron of flames?
Our picture of God is likely to become the picture of ourselves determining our behavior. Will your picture be one of condemnation or compassion? Will it delight in the diversity of human life, or must everybody look and be like you?
Whatever your picture of God may be, will it display the fruits of the Spirit: Love, Joy, Peace, Patience, Kindness, Generosity, Faithfulness, Gentleness, and Self-control? (Galatians 5:22-23)
