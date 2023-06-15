The Russellville High School Panther Band in partnership with the American Legion Post 29, held its 2nd annual fundraiser to honor Memorial Day.
The band sold 8x12 American flags to be placed with heroes names that became part of a beautiful display of honor, courage, and sacrifice on the campus of Russellville High School surrounding the Veterans Memorial Bell. The flags will remain in place for Memorial Day until July 4.
The Russellville High School Band Booster’s will be donating a portion of the proceeds from this fundraiser to the American Legion Post 29.
Last year, the band sold 83 flags and raised $1,245. The donation last year to the American Legion Post 29 helped with their moving of the Memorial Park. This year, 50 flags were sold.
After the 4th of July, the flags will be pulled and they will be available if anyone who purchased one would like to keep them. Each flag sold is fitted with a memorial tag that details the soldiers name, branch, and rank.
“This is one of our favorite fundraisers because its a way we can honor the sacrifices made by American heroes, and at the same time, support two organizations in our area. I also love that we get to incorporate the Veterans Memorial Bell that was donated by the Russellville High School Alumni group. It’s such a beautiful memorial and was the perfect place to display the flags of honor,” said Sara Pitts, Band Booster.
