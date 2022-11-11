Elsie L. Mathis, 82, of Bowling Green, Ky., passed away Monday, Nov. 07, 2022, at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.
The arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 11:25 am
