The Gospel is the most important message in the whole world. It transcends all academic disciplines. It is not owned by any monarch or political power. The gospel is truly good news for all people.
The apostle Paul provides an excellent summary of the gospel in his first letter to the Corinthians. He wrote, “Now I would remind you, brothers, of the gospel I preached to you, which you received, in which you stand, and by which you are being saved, if you hold fast to the word I preached to you—unless you believed in vain. For I delivered to you as of first importance what I also received: that Christ died for our sins in accordance with the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day in accordance with the Scriptures…” — 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 ESV
What is the gospel? It isn’t a message of social improvement. It isn’t a promise of building back better or making America great again. It isn’t a message of general, unspecified, warm fuzzy love. It also isn’t a message distinct from real historical realities. The gospel is a message that saves from the penalty and power of sin. The gospel is the person and work of Jesus Christ.
First, it is the message that Jesus is the Christ, the Messiah. He was the one promised through thousands of years of prophets and expectations. The source of the message is “the Scripture.” Twice Paul says that the gospel events occured “according to the Scripture.” God has come to dwell among us and to save us from our sins. There truly is no gospel without Scripture.
Second, the gospel is a message of Jesus’ death and resurrection. Christ died for sin, He was buried, and He rose again on the third day. The gospel marries theological realities of the forgiveness of sin and justification by faith, with the historical events of Good Friday and Easter. The gospel is true because it is rooted in history.
Finally, the gospel is a message that requires a response. Notice Paul wrote to the church that this message must be “recieved.” It is something they must “stand” in and “hold fast” to. It is a message that must be “believed” but not believed once and tossed aside. It is meant to be a foundation on which we build our lives. The gospel is only good news if it is believed and received. The work of Jesus outside of us must come inside of us through faith. The gospel calls all to respond. The apostles gave this invitation, “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and you will be saved!” (Acts 16:31)
The gospel is truly good news. Jesus Christ has died and He has risen again. He is the hope that shines in the darkness.
The gospel is true even as the nation’s rage. The gospel is true even as pandemics consume. The gospel is true regardless of what party is in office. Yet we give more daily consideration to the bad news of the media than the good news of the Messiah. The gospel message roots us in truth in a world of shifting sands. May we believe and spread this good news to every corner of the world.
