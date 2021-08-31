Russellville High School Cheerleading coaches Beverly York and Ashlee Vega recently hosted the third annual Princess Brunch fundraiser on Aug. 14 at the Russellville Junior High School gymnasium.
The event was open to everyone from any school. Participants were treated like royalty as they got to meet their famous storybook princesses and get their autographs as well as photos taken with them.
“The cheer team loves the Princess Brunch,” said York.
Each cheerleader dresses as their favorite Disney Princess and the party begins.
“We had mini princes and princesses to participate. We played games, painted nails, did makeup, made crowns and crafts, held a Disney dance, and of course had cookies and drinks. The little ones get so excited when they see their favorite princess in person,” York added.
Some of those cheerleaders who dressed up include Meredith Chapman (Snow White), Olivia Duncan (Aurora), Caylee Wright (Rapunzel), Zyriaia Amos (Elana), Gracie Belew (Cinderella) Makiyah Morrow (Moana), Irulan Evans (Anna), and Lexi Cochran (Pocahontas).
All proceeds went to benefit the Russellville High School Cheerleading Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.