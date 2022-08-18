Logan County is off to a rolling start into the 2022 fall sports season. Teams have been putting in the time and effort to become winners on and off the field of competition. Tuesday was a busy day on campus that was filled with lots of fun and excitement. The Middle School Softball, High School Boys and Girls Soccer, and Volleyball teams were all hosting District match-ups against Todd County Central.
Volleyball — The Lady Cougars started a little sluggish in the first two sets then finished strong in the final two. (25-21, 16-25, 25-15, 25-19). The Lady Cougars win the match 3-1 over the Lady Rebels of Todd County Central. They will be in action again this Friday at the Owensboro Apollo Summer Slam.
Girls Soccer — After two losses to open the season, Lady Cougar Soccer earned their first win against District opponent Todd County. After going back-and-forth for most of the first half, where both teams had goal-scoring opportunities, the Lady Rebels opened the scoring late to lead 1-0 at halftime. The second half was much the same. Lady Cougar center back Calista Petrie banged one free kick off the crossbar and barely missed another. It appeared these would be the best and final chances until Maria Rogers added a bit of magic. In the 78th minute, she was fouled in the box and converted the penalty kick to tie the score, 1-1. Neither team scored in regulation so the match went into two five-minute golden goal overtime periods. In the first OT, Rogers had another chance from the spot but she was denied by the Lady Rebel goalie. In the second OT, Rogers was not to be denied when she won the ball in the middle of the field and zig-zagged through multiple defenders to slot in a 10 yard shot into the right-hand corner of the goal to send the Lady Cougars into a celebration with a 2-1 win. Elana Edler played out of her mind in her goal-keeping debut for the Lady Cougars, stopping shot after shot. Her defensive back line (Aubreanna Evans, Jocelyn Shimp, Carrie Gloyd, and Petrie) were solid all night.
Middle School Softball — Logan County Middle School defeated Todd County Central Lady Rebels 6-0 on Tuesday. Anne Owen surrendered zero runs on two hits over five innings, striking out two and walking zero. Logan County Middle School secured the victory thanks to four runs in the second inning. Blake Curry, Reese Wetton, Brenley Adler, and Addison Holloway all drove in runs in the frame. Logan County Middle School collected 10 hits. Anne, Reese, and Sadie V. each had multiple hits for Logan County Middle School. First district win of the season. Go Lady Cougars!
Boys Soccer — The LCHS boys soccer team began their district play against Todd County last night. The team started out strong keeping the score close for the first half of the match but Todd County proved to be the better team in the end — this time. Positives were the all-out effort from team members and the experience gained from playing another game. The Cougars travel to Allen County-Scottsville on Saturday.
