Little things falling apart on an ordinary day can teach little lessons in humility. Perhaps you have had such a day. On a recent day a small glass broke while washing dishes. I liked the glass, will miss it, but have three more. Then I went to the grocery store to buy eggs. While I was there I bought several other items. In leaving I picked up the sack that I assumed had everything in it only to discover that I had left the eggs behind. The store was twenty-five miles away, so I wasn’t returning. Then the dessert being prepared for supper lacked two ingredients. So I drove to a nearby grocery. Upon returning home I discovered that the main course was missing an essential item. But I chose to walk to the store this time only to discover that the grocery was out of the one item I needed. So the menu for supper was changed.
Initially when little things like this happen to us we respond by being annoyed. Some even blame God for messing up what otherwise would have been a fine day. But however you respond, little irritants can teach us lessons in humility. I often think of myself as being engaged in a gentle spiritual journey that seems to say that I am growing on this mystical journey with God. But little disappointments can mess up our precious thoughts that we are moving forward in the spiritual life. We come back to the reality that we can’t fully control our daily lives no matter how much we want the peace of that security. Ordinary means that life can have its ups and downs. But we have a choice how to respond. Is our day ruined? Do we get grumpy? Or do we laugh and go with the flow to stay afloat.
A little lesson like this can teach us not to take ourselves too seriously. And be prepared for a refresher course. Learning humility can require humiliation. But it’s good for our relationship with God. The goal of the spiritual life is not to achieve success as if we were earning a scouting badge. Our encouragement is to love along the way, to see God in everyone, even in the grocery attendant who didn’t hand over the bag with the eggs. You can make mistakes and break a glass. After all, you are human. Forgetting something can teach you to forgive others when they forget. Try forgiving yourself as a place to start.
Little lessons in humility can help us to appreciate others more by forgiving their mistakes. Being kind to ourselves can teach us to be kind to others. And laughter as a response to this education is certainly more fun than a frown.
