DAS Cos. Inc., a distributor of automotive supplies, travel gear and mobile electronics, will locate the company’s new distribution center in Simpson County, which is creating 100 full-time jobs with a $15 million investment.
“Kentucky is a hub for the distribution and logistics industry, thanks to our ideal geographic location, skilled workforce and strong infrastructure,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Our state’s continued growth will rely on the continued success of distributors across the commonwealth, such as DAS. I want to thank the company’s leaders for locating this project in Franklin and creating 100 quality job opportunities for our residents.”
Leaders at DAS recently acquired a 105,000-square-foot facility in the Henderson Interstate Industrial Park that will be expanded to 200,000 square feet to distribute products to convenient stores, travel centers and electronics and specialty retailers. The new location also will support a licensing agreement between the company and Cummins Inc. to distribute a variety of new-to-market products and allow DAS to build out its e-commerce strategy.
“The Franklin location is a perfect fit for us, as it helps ensure that we will continue to be the best-in-class solution for our growing customer base and the logistical leader within the industry in transit times and fill rates,” said David Abel, president and CEO of DAS.
DAS, a full-service marketing and supply chain portfolio company, distributes more than 12,000 products, with over 800,000 square feet of warehouse space across operations in four states. The company designs, imports and distributes truck and automotive supplies, travel gear and mobile electronics through a series of partnerships, which include travel centers, convenience stores, heavy duty trucking, electronics and specialty retailers.
Simpson County Judge/Executive Mason Barnes said the company adds to the recent success in the region.
“Franklin and Simpson County have a lot of momentum going right now when it comes to company locations,” Barnes said. “The Henderson Interstate Industrial Park just off of Interstate 65 in Simpson County is now home to several great companies, and DAS is certainly a welcomed addition. This Pennsylvania company will be a big plus for our area.”
Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon lauded the company for its investment and job creation.
“The location of DAS to Franklin was a great win for the community. My understanding is that the new Franklin facility will help service the Southeast area of the country for DAS,” Dixon said. “We are excited about the jobs they are bringing to Franklin as well as the investment they are making in our community.”
Gary Broady, chairman of the Franklin Simpson Industrial Authority, highlighted the partnerships needed to secure the project.
“Our association with the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development has really been a great partnership. The cabinet played a vital role in helping us secure DAS as well as other companies to the park,” Broady said. “There is over a million square feet of industrial and distribution facilities either existing or being built in the Henderson Industrial Park. We welcome DAS and appreciate their decision to locate in Franklin.”
For more information on DAS Companies, visit DASinc.com.
