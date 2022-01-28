Lewisburg Kentucky Youth Assembly Attends State Conference

In December, Lewisburg Kentucky Youth Assembly (KYA) members Brianna Lott, Emma Boisseau, Sam Williamson, Weston Wright, Maddox Taylor, and Kaylee Poe worked to take on the role of state legislators. During this process, the students researched local problems and thought of solutions. One problem that was backed up by data collected in our school FRYSC surveys was the need for mental health support for students. It was at this time the students drafted a bill titled “An act requiring all students in grades 4-12 to receive mentoring sessions”.
“Watching the students investigate a problem that is prominent at our school and in our community was truly a blessing,” said teacher and coach Jessica Early. “These students worked hard to ensure they are making a difference in not only theirs but also their classmates’ lives. Through this process they learned how the government process works and how, even as teenagers, they can make a difference in someone’s life.”
The students traveled to Louisville, KY, to attended the 2021 KYA Conference this December. At this conference, the students stood in front of their peers from all over the state and debated their bill and others as state legislators would while in session. The students worked tirelessly to ensure all members at the KYA Conference believed their bill had a purpose.
“Being at the KYA conference opened my mind to the world around me,” said Lewisburg KYA member Brianna Lott. “Skills of working, listening, and cooperating as a team were grown amongst my peers and I while at the conference. I was able to have insight on how our government works and functions to run our nation smoothly. Also, I had fun making memories with my friends and meeting new people. I greatly appreciated the opportunity to be able to participate in the conference.”
In the end, the delegation was recognized as a premier delegation and Lewisburg KYA member Emma Boisseau was recognized as an outstanding speaker. Congratulations to the Lewisburg School KYA!
