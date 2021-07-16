Logan County Recycling Center Painted
The Logan County Recycling Center building is currently being painted. The outside recycling bins have been moved from their usual location. They are across the drive in a graveled area. However, they are still open and labeled as to what material goes in each bin. Please also watch for workers as you drive out there.
Tire Collection Weekend
Logan County’s state tire collection weekend will be held July 29, 30, and 31 at Mulch Outfitters and Landscaping Supply, 1850 Nashville Road, Russellville. Citizens can turn in their old vehicle tires, semi tires, tractor and farm tires, tires on the rim, and many other types of tires for free. The event will be held from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday.
Logan County Middle School Cheer Tryouts
Logan County Middle School Cheer will be having two days of practice for all 6th, 7th, and 8th graders that are wanting to cheer. The practices and try-outs will be held at Logan County High School. Practices will take place on Friday, July 16th from 3-6 p.m. and on Saturday, July 17th from 9-11 a.m. Try-outs will take place on Sunday, July 18th, from 2-4:30 p.m. All those trying out must have a copy of their current KHSAA physical with them. All information on the physicals must be filled out and signed to participate. Please make sure this is done before you arrive. Athletes must attend both days of practice. If you are unable to attend the dates scheduled, please contact one of the LCMS Cheer coaches ASAP. Please contact one of the LCMS coaches with any questions. Kristy Cartas: Kristy.cartas@logan.kyschools.us; Hope Strode: hope.strode@logan.kyschools.us; Courtney Wright: wright2cb@gmail.com, or Shannon Hammer: Shannon.hammer@logan.kyschools.us.
Saturday, July 17
Muddy River Baptist Church Food Box Distribution
The Muddy River Baptist Church is having its monthly Food Box Distribution Saturday, July 17 from 7 a.m. until supplies are gone. Participants will remain in their vehicles and food will be brought out.
Monday, July 19
South Logan Water Association Monthly Meeting
South Logan Water Association’s monthly meeting will be held Monday, July 19, 2021, at 6 p.m. at the Adairville Fire Hall.
Teen Craft Kit Pick Up
Stop by any branch of the Logan County Public Library and pick up your teen craft kit! Today beginning at 10 a.m.
Youth Craft Kit Pick Up
Pick up your weekly craft pack today from the Logan County Public Library! All consumables provided. Scissors, markers, & glue can be provided on request. At all branches, while supplies last. Starting today at 10 a.m.
Wednesday, July 21
Adult Craft Kit Pick Up
Grab your craft kit for the week. The Logan County Public Library will have them at the Russellville Park, weather permitting, beginning today at 9 a.m.
Saturday, July 24
Open Hearts, Open Hands Food Distribution
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will be having its monthly food distribution on Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Food distribution is on the fourth Saturday of every month. Located at 717 South Main Street, Lewisburg.
Sunday, July 25
Bible School at Crittenden Church of Christ
Join us at Crittenden Drive Church of Christ for our Royal Adventure VBS. Classes for all ages. Meal served from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and VBS from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 25-28.
Monday, July 26
Teen Craft Kit Pick Up
Stop by any branch of the Logan County Public Library and pick up your teen craft kit! Today beginning at 10 a.m.
Youth Craft Kit Pick Up
Pick up your weekly craft pack today from the Logan County Public Library! All consumables provided. Scissors, markers, & glue can be provided on request. At all branches, while supplies last. Starting today at 10 a.m.
Saturday, July, 31
Car Wash-Grilling at Russellville High School
Modern Woodman of America will be sponsoring a matching fund project for the Russellville High School weight lifting program on Saturday, July 31 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The project will be a carwash and grilling located in the Russellville High School parking lot. Carwah will be donations and grilling will be priced.
Aug. 5-8
8th of August Celebration
Emancipation August 8th Celebration will be held Aug. 5-8 in Russellville. For more information, call 270-725-1839.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Dog Days of Summer
The Dog Days of Summer will be held in downtown Auburn from Aug. 13-14. For more information, call 270-542-7877.
Glow in the Park 5K Run/Walk
There will be a Glow in the Park 5K Run/Walk held Thursday, Aug. 13 at the McCutchen Coke Auburn Park. Check-in is at 6 p.m. The run/walk begins at 7 p.m. For more information, call 270-542-7877.
Friday, Aug. 14
Dog Days of Summer Concert
The Dog Days of Summer Concert featuring Maceo will be held Friday, Aug, 14 at 3 p.m. on the Auburn public square. No Deposit Band will perform at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Party on the Square
A Party on the Square will be held on the public square in Auburn at 7 p.m. Featured band is Hold Your Horses.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Dock Trot
Lake Malone’s Dock Trot will be held Saturday, Sept. 18 from 2-7:30 p.m. Seven bands will be performing on the lake.
