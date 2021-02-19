Leslie Sewell “Tub” Cole, age 72, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at the Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tenn.
Tub was born in Logan County, Ky. on Oct. 9, 1948, to the late Orville Norris and Mildred A. (Marshall) Cole. He was a member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church, was retired from E. R. Carpenter Company as a supervisor, and was a United States Army veteran.
Tub is preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Cole. He is and is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carolyn (Henson) Cole; a son, Leslie Wayne Cole (Nikisha) of Russellville, Ky.; four sisters, Brenda Crafton (Ronnie) of Russellville, Ky., Jackie Dotson (Frank) of Russellville, Ky., Patricia Appling (Ricky) of Auburn. Ky., and Rita Manning of Auburn, Ky., and two grandchildren, D J Lee (Mary) and Leslie Seth Cole both of Bowling Green, Ky.
Graveside services for Leslie Sewell “Tub” Cole will be conducted Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 11 a.m. in the Plainview Cemetery with Bro. Gary Chapman officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers are Jeff Johnson, Kenny Dotson, Charles Lee Crafton, Chad Manning, Brandon Clayton, and Ricky Appling.
The family asks that donations be made to the Alive Hospice in Nashville or the Hospitality House. Envelopes will be available.
