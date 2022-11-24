FRANWS-11-24-22 ALL SKY Conference

Franklin-Simpson Wildcat football players Atakis Allen, left, and Danuel Klingman, right, along with head coach Max Chaney, middle, were honored at the All-SKY Conference teams selection event last Thursday night at Greenwood High School.

 Photo by Brian Davis

Three Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ football players were selected to the All-SKY Conference Large Division teams last Thursday night at Greenwood High School.

Selections in the Large Division were made by the head coaches in Class 4-A, 5-A, and Class 6-A in south central KY.

Senior linebacker Atakis Allen was selected to First Team Defense He led the team in total tackles with 100, and 58 solo tackles with 42 assists. He had six tackles for a loss of yardage and four sacks along with an interception.

“Feels good. A great feeling to be recognized,” Atakis Allen said. “I think the other coaches saw how determined I was, my passion for the game, and giving 110% effort on every play.”

Senior offensive lineman Diego Salvador was selected to First Team Offense. He was part of an offense that gained 2,612 yards rushing with 776 yards passing for a total of 3,388 total yards of offense for 44 total touchdowns and 319 points scored.

Senior defensive back Daniel Klingman was selected to the Second Team Defense. He had 59 total tackles, 38 solos with 21 assists, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, and recorded a safety.

“Really good to be honored for all the hard work you put in and achievements you earned,” Daniel Klingman said. “I think when you play hard and make plays, especially big plays on the field for the team really helps you get recognized by the coaches.”

“It’s a reward for some really good kids who did a really good job for us this season,” Wildcats’ head coach Max Chaney said. “(Daniel) Klingman worked his tail off to be in the positions to play and did a great job for us this season. Atakis (Allen) is coming back from two years of non-football injuries and he was able to play the role we all knew he could play. He was a dominant linebacker, offensive guard, and kicker for us. Diego (Salvador) fought through some pain at the end but once again, had another good season for us by playing his tail off. Just a way to reward some of these guys that played their tail off for us and did a great job for us.”

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Lineman: Julyan McPeak Allen County-Scottsville

Lineman: Simon Ghee Warren East

Lineman: Isaac Poe Logan County

Lineman: K.J. Hardesty South Warren

Linebacker: ATAKIS ALLEN FRANKLIN-SIMPSON

Linebacker: K.J. Aime Jean Warren Central

Linebacker: Lofton Howard Greenwood

Defensive Back: Augustin Nyembo Bowling Green

Defensive Back: Andrew Hatcher Greenwood

Defensive Back: Christian Conyer South Warren

Defensive Back: DeAngelo Patterson Warren Central

Pinter: Payton Cope Allen County-Scottsville

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Lineman: Josh Collins Warren East

Lineman: Cody Rito Barren County

Lineman: Peyton Taylor Logan County

Lineman: Davyon Barber Bowling Green

Linebacker: Eli Hawkins Logan County

Linebacker: Jake Napier Bowling Green

Linebacker: Grey Price Greenwood

Defensive Back: Daniel Klingman Franklin-Simpson

Defensive Back: Bert Kibawa Bowling Green

Defensive Back: Malik Summers Warren East

Defensive Back: Isaiah Ghee Warren East

Punter: Jonathan Wilson Barren County

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Dane Parsley Warren East

Running Back: Ryan Rayno Logan County

Running Back: Jacen Huddleston Bowling Green

Lineman: Diego Salvador Franklin-Simpson

Lineman: Kadin /Switzer Logan County

Lineman: Jari Barber Warren East

Lineman: Jack Ledogar Bowling Green

Lineman: Austin Anderson Bowling Green

Wide Receiver: Aiden Miller Barren County

Wide Receiver: Tray Price Warren East

Wide Receiver: Omari Glover Warren Central

Kicker: Colin Fratus Bowling Green

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Davin Yates Logan County

Running Back: Deuce Bailey Bowling Green

Running Back: Tel Tel Long Greenwood

Running Back: Donovan Bradshaw Barren County

Lineman: Jaxon Kenner Logan County

Lineman: Layton Willis Warren East

Lineman: Braxton Smith Greenwood

Lineman: Cole Meador Allen County-Scottsville

Lineman: Zach McGrew Warren Central

Wide Receiver: Ahmad Alexander Warren East

Wide Receiver: Zane Batten Logan County

Wide Receiver: Easton Barlow Bowling Green

Kicker: Kyla Bilyeu Logan County

