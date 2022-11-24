Three Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ football players were selected to the All-SKY Conference Large Division teams last Thursday night at Greenwood High School.
Selections in the Large Division were made by the head coaches in Class 4-A, 5-A, and Class 6-A in south central KY.
Senior linebacker Atakis Allen was selected to First Team Defense He led the team in total tackles with 100, and 58 solo tackles with 42 assists. He had six tackles for a loss of yardage and four sacks along with an interception.
“Feels good. A great feeling to be recognized,” Atakis Allen said. “I think the other coaches saw how determined I was, my passion for the game, and giving 110% effort on every play.”
Senior offensive lineman Diego Salvador was selected to First Team Offense. He was part of an offense that gained 2,612 yards rushing with 776 yards passing for a total of 3,388 total yards of offense for 44 total touchdowns and 319 points scored.
Senior defensive back Daniel Klingman was selected to the Second Team Defense. He had 59 total tackles, 38 solos with 21 assists, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, and recorded a safety.
“Really good to be honored for all the hard work you put in and achievements you earned,” Daniel Klingman said. “I think when you play hard and make plays, especially big plays on the field for the team really helps you get recognized by the coaches.”
“It’s a reward for some really good kids who did a really good job for us this season,” Wildcats’ head coach Max Chaney said. “(Daniel) Klingman worked his tail off to be in the positions to play and did a great job for us this season. Atakis (Allen) is coming back from two years of non-football injuries and he was able to play the role we all knew he could play. He was a dominant linebacker, offensive guard, and kicker for us. Diego (Salvador) fought through some pain at the end but once again, had another good season for us by playing his tail off. Just a way to reward some of these guys that played their tail off for us and did a great job for us.”
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Lineman: Julyan McPeak Allen County-Scottsville
Lineman: Simon Ghee Warren East
Lineman: Isaac Poe Logan County
Lineman: K.J. Hardesty South Warren
Linebacker: ATAKIS ALLEN FRANKLIN-SIMPSON
Linebacker: K.J. Aime Jean Warren Central
Linebacker: Lofton Howard Greenwood
Defensive Back: Augustin Nyembo Bowling Green
Defensive Back: Andrew Hatcher Greenwood
Defensive Back: Christian Conyer South Warren
Defensive Back: DeAngelo Patterson Warren Central
Pinter: Payton Cope Allen County-Scottsville
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Lineman: Josh Collins Warren East
Lineman: Cody Rito Barren County
Lineman: Peyton Taylor Logan County
Lineman: Davyon Barber Bowling Green
Linebacker: Eli Hawkins Logan County
Linebacker: Jake Napier Bowling Green
Linebacker: Grey Price Greenwood
Defensive Back: Daniel Klingman Franklin-Simpson
Defensive Back: Bert Kibawa Bowling Green
Defensive Back: Malik Summers Warren East
Defensive Back: Isaiah Ghee Warren East
Punter: Jonathan Wilson Barren County
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Dane Parsley Warren East
Running Back: Ryan Rayno Logan County
Running Back: Jacen Huddleston Bowling Green
Lineman: Diego Salvador Franklin-Simpson
Lineman: Kadin /Switzer Logan County
Lineman: Jari Barber Warren East
Lineman: Jack Ledogar Bowling Green
Lineman: Austin Anderson Bowling Green
Wide Receiver: Aiden Miller Barren County
Wide Receiver: Tray Price Warren East
Wide Receiver: Omari Glover Warren Central
Kicker: Colin Fratus Bowling Green
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Davin Yates Logan County
Running Back: Deuce Bailey Bowling Green
Running Back: Tel Tel Long Greenwood
Running Back: Donovan Bradshaw Barren County
Lineman: Jaxon Kenner Logan County
Lineman: Layton Willis Warren East
Lineman: Braxton Smith Greenwood
Lineman: Cole Meador Allen County-Scottsville
Lineman: Zach McGrew Warren Central
Wide Receiver: Ahmad Alexander Warren East
Wide Receiver: Zane Batten Logan County
Wide Receiver: Easton Barlow Bowling Green
Kicker: Kyla Bilyeu Logan County
