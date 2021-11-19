Women in business
Logan County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 2021 Women in Business Christmas Event Wednesday, Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join us as the Women in Business of Logan County celebrate the Holiday Season with Christmas Candy making. The event will be held at Flint Ridge — The McCuddy Home, 715 Bores Road, Adairville. Price includes lunch, candy-making class, and free candy to take home. RSVP at 270-772-2206 by Nov. 24th. Limited tickets are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.