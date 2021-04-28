Franklin, KY (42134)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.