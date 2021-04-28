The 13th District still has one perfect record for softball. The Lady Cougars are (3-0) in district play after beating Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday. The Lady Cats came to Logan County for a district match on Tuesday and fell 7-5. The Wildcats also visited the Cougar baseball team later in the evening and beat Logan County 8-1.
The softball game stayed scoreless until the bottom of the 3rd inning when Shelby Gettings singled in Shayla Johnson. The Lady Cougars would add one more run in the inning on a Franklin-Simpson error.
In the bottom of the 4th, Emerson McKinnis hit a single to center, scoring Kinley Holoway. The score was 3-0. Logan County seemed to be cruising after Shayla Johnson belted a deep home run to right center making it 5-0 in the 5th. Franklin would not go quietly. In the top of the sixth, the Lady Cats scored four times. The score of 5-4 would not last long. In the bottom half, the Lady Cougars added two more making it 7-4. Abby Hinton nailed a double. Grayce Mefford followed up with an RBI single giving the Lady Cougars a 7-4 advantage.
Franklin-Simpson added one more in the top of the 7th, but 7-5 would be the final.
Shelby Gettings was the winning pitcher. She lasted six innings, striking out eight and walking two. Gettings gave up three earned runs on five hits. Hailey Burgess came in to close it out with one inning in the books.
At the plate, Johnson hit a home run and a single. Abby Hinton had a double. Emerson McKinnis reached base three times with singles. KJ Page, Grayce Mefford, Maddix Mowles, and Kinley Holloway each added singles.
Logan County (10-8) will be at Muhlenberg County this evening.
The baseball game between the Cougars and Wildcats featured a pitcher’s dual for several innings. The only run on the board was a 1st-inning home run by Franklin.
Logan County scored a run when Davin Yates came home on an RBI by Macon Barrow. The Cats would turn it on late in the game and win 8-1.
The Cougars had three hits in the game. Blake Wood, Davin Yates, and Conner Binkley each connected. Binkley’s hit was a double.
Sam Brown started on the mound. He struck out six and allowed four runs. Blake Wood threw one inning in relief and fanned one Wildcat batter.
Logan County (7-8) will host Glasgow this evening.
