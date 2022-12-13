Chester Ewing “J.R.” Merriman, Jr., age 65, of Dickson, Tenn., passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at his home. He was
J.R. was born February 10, 1957, in Russellville, Ky., a son of the late Chester “Dick” Merriman, Sr. and Minnie Rena Bradley Merriman. He owned and operated Merriman Painting and Remodeling. He loved to paint and remodel people’s homes. He was a member of the United Freewill Baptist Church. He also loved spending time with his family, going to church, fishing, and his dog, Peanut.
Funeral services for J.R. were conducted Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. in the Spann Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tommy Webb and Pastor Carl Hooper officiating. Burial followed in the Union Cemetery. Visitation began in the funeral home Saturday, Dec. 10 from 4-8 p.m. and from Sunday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. until service time.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Teresa Hayes Merriman of Dickson, Tenn.; daughters, Jessie Dawn Merriman of Hopkinsville, Ky. and Nancy Renee Hollaway of Russellville, Ky.; step-daughter, Betty Shrum of Russellville, Ky.; brother, Kenneth Earl Maddox of Dickson, Tenn.; sister, Sarena Ann Webb (Tommy) of Calhoun, Ky.; grandchildren, Evan Merriman and Na’Velle Merriman, and step-grandchildren Kailyn Shrum and Ava Shrum.
Arrangements by Spann Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
