Russellville Independent Superintendent, Larry Joe Begley is pleased to announce that Robin Cornelius was selected to be the district’s new chief academic officer. Robin has served this district in many roles over the years and is passionate about instruction. Begley says, “I love her dedication to making sure every kid gets a quality education while attending our schools and I feel she will be instrumental in building stability within the district.” Begley firmly believes that educators at all levels want to grow and get better and that Robin is the person to help the district on that journey.
“I am very excited and blessed to be named the Chief Academic Officer for Russellville Independent School District,” said Cornelius. “It is a great honor to be selected for this position. I am dedicated and will work hard to put all of my experiences and knowledge into making this distinct one of the best. I believe in our students, teachers, staff, and administrators, and I know they will go the extra mile to become the very best. I thank the past superintendents and Mr. Begley for believing in me and giving me many opportunities within this district. This district has provided me with the opportunity to serve as assistant principal, District Instructional Coach, principal, Director of Pupil Personnel, and now Chief Academic Officer. I am going into my 10th year here at RISD, and I am looking forward to many more years here.”
Cornelius holds a bachelor’s degree in Elementary education, a master’s degree in literacy, a Rank I in school administration (K-12) Levels I and II, along with certifications for Director of Pupil Personnel Level I and II, and Supervisor of Instruction Level I and II.
“I personally want to thank Mr. Begley for giving me this opportunity to be the Chief Academic Officer for this district. I will give 110% and work hard to provide each school the support they need,” added Cornelius.
