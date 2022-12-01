The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats and Wildcats’ basketball teams hosted one final scrimmage game against a pair of teams from the 9th district of the 3rd Region before the beginning of the 2022-2023 regular season.
The Lady Cats hosted the Owensboro Catholic Lady Aces last Tuesday night. The Lady Aces are one of the top teams in Class “A” and were able to match the Lady Cats’ defensive intensity, pressure and speed.
The Lady Cats found themselves down almost throughout the entire scrimmage. They were able to use their defense to force turnovers and speed the tempo of the game. But Owensboro Catholic forced Franklin-Simpson into committing turnovers and knocked down some key 3-pointers.
“I thought tonight that Owensboro Catholic was more aggressive. We didn’t rebound the ball well and it was the little things that put us in a hole,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “We got to come out and play from the start and be able to take their best punch, then we should be able to respond. Tonight, we waited way too late in the game to respond.”
The Wildcats hosted the Daviess County Panthers last Wednesday afternoon before the Thanksgiving holiday break.
Franklin-Simpson controlled most of the game with their athleticism and speed. But late in the 3rd and throughout the 4th quarter, Daviess County made shots down the stretch as the Wildcats could not.
“We got some work to do,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “We got to play four quarters, 32 minutes of basketball. I felt like in this game today, Daviess County was a little more physical than us. We were moving the ball well as we have a lot of kids that will play so we all have to get comfortable in our rotations. Just have to figure out how to get them all in.”
Franklin-Simpson hosts the Clinton County Bulldogs in a girls/boys varsity doubleheaderthis Friday night at the F-S Gym on Frank Cardwell Court. Tip-off time for the girls game is at 6 p.m. with the boys game to follow immediately afterwards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.