Logan County Tire Day set for April 22

If you need to dispose of old tires you have laying around your home or farm, Friday, April 22 will be an opportunity for you to get rid of them for free.
Logan County’s Solid Waste one-day tire event will be held at the Logan County Road Barn, 1088 Peyton St., Russellville from 9 a.m. to noon.
Those who bring tires to this event, must be Logan Countian citizens and not a tire dealer. The tire event allows a maximum of 15 tires per vehicle. They need to be car or passenger truck tires, except two can be semi-truck tires. The event is not taking any other tire types. The tires must be off the rim and no other types of tires can be accepted.
“We have limited funding from a state grant that helps us with these events, and we wanted to give a larger number of people a chance to participate,” said Nathan Cockrill, Solid Waste Coordinator.
Cockrill says this is a smaller and more limited event than the one last year, and he hopes citizens can take advantage of this free way to recycle tires.
“This wet spring season reminds us that waste tires can store unhealthy water and be a home for pest animals. But when tires are recycled, they can be made into useful items like fuel and material for walking trails. We even have a grant applied for locally to buy picnic tables from recycled Kentucky tires like these,” Cockrill added.
In 2021, there were 2.35 billion tires produced. A lot of these tires end up being burned or in landfills, releasing toxic chemicals into the air or leaching them into the ground. Recycling saves impressive amounts of energy, which ultimately reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Discarded old tires provide homes for disease-carrying rodents. They also collect stagnant water that provides a breeding ground for mosquitoes which also carry deadly diseases. Eliminate the tire waste and help prevent the spread of disease.
If there is a large rain or strong storms forecasted for that day, or some other similar difficult situation, or more details are needed, please call 726-7220 for clarification.
