Taster’s Luncheon Begins Order Sales
The United Methodist Women will begin taking orders for frozen casseroles for the annual Taste of Taster’s event. You can place your orders starting Thursday, Sept. 1 through Friday, Sept. 3 by calling Darla Sparks at 270-726-9258 or 270-991-0785 or Paula Timberlake at 270-725-5359. The cost of the casseroles will be $18 for an 8x8 pan and $28 for a 9x13 pan. The casseroles, with cooking instructions, will be available for pickup on Tuesday, Oct. 4 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The following five casseroles will be available in both sizes: chicken and rice, taco, baked spaghetti, hash brown, and sausage breakfast. All casseroles must be paid for at the time of placing the orders.
Free Dump Day
APEX transfer station at 55 Pleasant View Road, Auburn will be closed for free dump day until further notice as work continues on damage caused by a fire. Please check with Scott Waste at 270-783-4016 if you have questions or to check up on the status. Free dump days will be made up.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Genealogy Conference
Warren County Public Library is hosting a free genealogy conference in August at the Knicely Conference Center in Bowling Green. The event will be held on Aug. 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. There are 25 presentations scheduled. Two of those presentations will be “The History of Logan County and Her Records” and “Investigative Genetic Genealogy” by our Logan County’s Denise Shoulders. You can find more information on registration here: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event
SATURDAY
Summer & 7th Block Party
Join us for our Summer & 7th Block Party Saturday, Aug. 20, a series of totally free food, fun, and fellowship on the Rhea Stadium Lawn. The Summer & 7th Block party is hosted by the Russellville United Methodist Temple and will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Burgers and hot dogs will be provided by our men’s cooking team, as well as popcorn. Los 3 Hermanos will be providing free popsicles for everyone (limit 1 per person). We will also have a bounce house, face painting, and gaga ball for the family to enjoy. At 7:30 p.m., our contemporary worship team will bring us music, and our pastor will bring a brief message. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, and bring your friends and family as we kick off the new school year right.
TUESDAY
Old Fashioned Political Potluck
The Logan County Democrat Party invites you to an Old Fashioned Political Potluck held Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Sportsman Club in Russellville to meet your local democratic candidates for the Nov. 8th General election. Bring a side dish or dessert. There will be a 50-50 drawing for a chance to bring home $300.
SATURDAY
Open Hearts, Open Hands Monthly Food Distribution
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will have its monthly food distribution on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9-11 a.m. at the facility on Hwy 431. All safety precautions are still being taken.
SEPTEMBER 4
Anderson Family Reunion
On Saturday, Sept. 4, the Anderson family will be having its reunion at the Auburn Senior Center beginning at 12 p.m. for lunch. The meat, bread, utensils, napkins, and plates will be provided. You can bring a bag of chips, 2-liter soda, or dessert. All family and friends are invited. For more information, call 270-202-0985 or 270-893-1013.
SEPTEMBER 10
Party on The Square in Auburn
Party on The Square in Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 10 featuring the Wide Open Road Band.
SEPTEMBER 17
Dock Trot 2022
Saturday, Sept. 17 from 2:30-7:30 p.m. come on down to Lake Malone for the annual Dock Trot. The musical line-up has been kicked up a notch and will feature great local and regional groups plus a finale like never before with Lexington-based Jimmy Buffet/Island band Conch Republic on the beach. Make plans to attend and hop aboard your watercraft and embark on a musical journey listening to bands across the lake. No boat? No problem! There will be bands at the Shady Cliff Resort & Marina as well as the Lake Malone State Park beach. So, bring a chair and have a listen. Fireworks cap off the night.
Logan County Bluegrass Festival
The 31st annual Logan County Bluegrass Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at Auburn park. Free admission rain or shine. Live bluegrass music all day so bring your lawn chairs. Campers are welcome. There are RV hookups. For more information, call 270-725-0812 or 270-725-0715.
