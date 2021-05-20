Work has been involved from the very beginning, even until now. The greatest works of all came from the Father when He created the heavens and the earth (Gen. 1:1). Not only did God work in the beginning, but He works still, and expects us to continue in his work as we live on his earth. Adam, the very first man, was required to work by keeping and dressing the garden of Eden (Gen. 2:15). Jesus came to this earth to do the work of the Father, which He did perfectly, from his youth until the day He ascended back to the Father in heaven. Jesus said to them, “My Father is working even now and I am working” (John 5:17)
From the Word of God, we learn that we are to work, but what is our work? First of all, we must love God with all our heart, with all our soul, and with all our mind. Next we are to love our neighbors as our selves, (Matt. 22:37-39). God also demands that we accept his Son, Jesus Christ as the only way to heaven. He expects us to give our lives to Him, and in so doing, develop the character of Christ, that the world may see Christ living in us and come to Him before it is eternally too late. Immediately before Jesus was received back to heaven to sit on the right hand of the Father, He gave the apostles work to do, which is work that we, as His followers, must continaue today. “Go ye into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature. He that believes and is baptized shall be saved, but he that believes not shall be condemned” (Mark 16:15-16). While we are to enjoy our gift of life on this earth, forget not that the Father’s work must be carried on even today. We must work with our hands to provide for our own families and to be able to help others in need. Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men, knowing that from the Lord you will receive the inheritance as your reward, for you are serving the Lord (Col. 3:23-24). For it is God who works in you, both to will and to work for his good pleasure (Phil. 2:13). Therefor my beloved brothers, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord (II Cor. 15:58). For God is not unrighteous to forget your work and labor in love you have showed to His name (Heb. 6:10). No two of us are the same, each of us has a special talent from the Lord. May we develop and use that talent to labor for the Lord, before the night comes when no man can work.
We invite one and all to worship God in spirit and in truth with us each Sunday morning at the Kedron church of Christ on the Coopertown Road, Russellville Ky. We neither add to God’s Word or take from it.
