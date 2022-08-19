Pick up your feet. Watch your step. Look where you are going. These admonitions of my mother come back to me often when I’m not paying attention to my surroundings and I bump into something.
Stumbling and skinning my skinny knees might be avoided, she told me, if I saw the root or rock in the path ahead.
Other dangers could be underfoot, too. A snake hidden in the grass might strike back if I came too close to his territory. Anticipate that possibility, she said. Droppings from the cows and chickens could have happened since the last time I was in that spot. Avoid messy shoe cleanup.
Don’t take for granted there’s not a new development along the way.
Unseen holes in yard and field dug by moles and other wildlife could bring me down.
Shuffling my feet was a habit I should not form. She was relentless about that. It made me look lazy, as well as cause me to be more vulnerable to tripping over uneven surfaces, she explained.
I didn’t purposely ignore my mother’s advice, but I did forget sometimes. Nevertheless, I recognized its worth, and I am sure it helped me to avoid getting a lot of knots on the head and maybe even broken bones.
What are we going to do about the phone hazard today? An all-out safety campaign probably would not have any effect, as the population is already tied to and managed by the phone under their face. Users can’t see what’s under them, around them, or coming up next because mental blinders channel their focus onto the little screen in their hand. Concentrating on the message prevents their other senses from helping out. The slightest crack in a sidewalk can send them bounding headlong onto the concrete. They bump into other people in store aisles, maybe injuring them and stirring their anger. Even with common sense telling them No, No, No, they will look at the face of the phone more than the face of passing people or the zooming traffic if they are driving.
No smiling or “Hello” for those they meet in passing or as shopping. Longtime friends who aren’t using their phones hesitate to speak because the demeanor of the phone user is one of concentration that reflects “Don’t interrupt me.”
Is our culture moving away from in-person communication down a winding road filled with stumbling blocks?
All ambulances, emergency room personnel, and counselors--Stay ready!
