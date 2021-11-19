Library offerings
The Logan County Public Library will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 so be sure to stock up before that. But, the library we will be open this Sunday, Nov. 21 from 1-5 p.m. for the Downtown Christmas Open House. Please note, we will not be checking out items at this event, but we will have refreshments, craft kits, and giveaways (and early registration for Pinterest Christmas).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.