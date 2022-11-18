Despite all the frustration social media brings, it can be a great place to share good news.
#Blessed has always been a popular hashtag for showcasing good news. It usually pairs with a photo of family, food or fun.
The apostle Paul began his letter to the Ephesians church with a reminder that they were blessed. But Paul recalls the sort of blessings you can’t capture on Instagram. Rather, he highlights spiritual blessings.
He opens the letter, “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us in Christ with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places (Ephesians 1:3).” In Christ, believers have received every spiritual blessing available in the heavenly places.
Paul then begins to list off blessings. In the original Greek, verses 3-14 are one long run-on sentence! Among these blessings are the mysterious realities of election and predestination (v. 4-6), the glorious redemption and forgiveness of sin provided through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ (v. 7-10), and the comforting seal of the Holy Spirit (v. 11-14). These blessings originate in each person of the Trinity, and echo in threefold praise to our great God.
For Paul, the greatest blessings cannot be captured on Instagram. They are spiritual not physical. In fact, many of the intangible things in life are often far more real than photos can capture. Spiritual blessings originate in the Source of reality, God Himself.
When we think about our lives, how do we measure blessing? Do we often note the physical wealth and success of the world and ask, “Why does the way of the wicked prosper?” (Jeremiah 12:1). True blessing is not found in the abundance of possessions or the notoriety of the world.
Don’t let the TV preacher fool you! Material wealth is not always an indication of God’s blessing. Rather, true blessing is unswayed by the shifting sands of pandemics and worldly opinion.
COVID-19 cannot destroy spiritual blessings! Would you say you are #Blessed? As you look at your life, can you echo the hope of the prophet Habbakuk? “Though the fig tree should not blossom, nor fruit be on the vines, the produce of the olive fail and the fields yield no food, the flock be cut off from the fold and there be no herd in the stalls, yet I will rejoice in the Lord; I will take joy in the God of my salvation” (Habakkuk 3:17-18).
True blessing is found in Heaven and is available through “the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation” (Ephesians 1:13). Every spiritual blessing is only available through repentance and faith in Jesus Christ. No matter what comes, believers are #blessed through the gospel of Jesus Christ.
