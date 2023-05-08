Bill Hall, 76, of Trenton, passed away 7:10 a.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Ahava Healthcare in Clarksville, Tenn.
The family has chosen a cremation service with a family service in Winnebago, Minnesota.
Survivors include his sons, Dave Langford and his wife, Laurie and Jared Hall; his daughter, April Hall Waldemar and her huband; his daughter-in-law, Jennifer Hall, his sister, Joyce Royce and her husband Chuck, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
