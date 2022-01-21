ScamsIt’s common for people to try to take advantage of survivors after a disaster. Be aware of scammers and potential fraud. Our inspectors will never ask you for your SSN or bank account information. If you’re a victim of fraud, report it to our Disaster Fraud Hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or visit: fema.gov/about/of
FEMA Disaster Recovery CenterThe FEMA disaster recovery center (DRC) located at the Logan County Extension office in Russellville will be shut down for the next week. It will reopen Sunday, Jan. 23 from 12-6 p.m. Then open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 27. This will be your final chance for an in-person visit in Logan County. Please take this opportunity to come and speak with them, to see if they can help you with a claim of damage or displacement caused by the Dec. 11, 2021 tornado.
Jan. 21, 28Hunter’s Den Archery Shoots
The Hunter’s Den, 3305 Lewisburg Road, Russellville will be hosting an archery shoot on Jan. 7, 14, 21, and 28. Signups and Practice begin at 6 p.m. with the shoot beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 270-726-3676
Friday, Jan. 21Blood Drive
A blood drive, sponsored by Church Women United, will be held at the New Friendship Baptist Church Friday, Jan. 21 from 12-6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 22Open Hearts, Open Hands Food Distribution
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will be having its monthly food distribution on Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Open Hearts, Open Hands building in Lewisburg from 9-11 a.m. All safety standards are still in place.
Monday, Jan. 24Grain Safety Class
The Logan County FFA is pleased to partner with Logan County Fire Fighters Association to provide a training class on grain safety Monday, Jan. 24 at the Logan CTC. If you’re interested in either of these opportunities as an FFA member or alumni, please sign up by visiting the Logan County FFA Facebook page and using the barcode.
