There seems to be this mystique about prayer. For some it seems complicated and overwhelming, for others it is as natural as talking to your friends. Some do it continuously and others only when absolutely necessary. For some it seems pointless and for others it is the lifeblood to living.
I remember as a child being taught to pray. Those prayers were simple. Your early prayers may have been like one of these.
“Now I lay me down to sleep, I pray the Lord, my soul to keep, If I should die before I wake, I pray the Lord, my soul to take”
This was usually followed by asking God to bless those closest to me, Mommy, Daddy, my brother Kenny, and so on.
“God is great, God is good, let us thank Him for our food. Amen”
I am not sure I always meant that prayer, liver and onion or lime bean nights I am sure I wasn’t always thankful.
But as believers, prayer, is our lifeline. It is when and how we communicate with God. The thought of God, the Creator of the universe, that One the put the stars in place, the one that breathed life into Adam, the one that gave Samson the power to fell a building with his bare hands, cares enough for me to listen to my heart when I pray is honestly at times hard to wrap my head around.
From the very beginning of scripture God has been in communication with mankind. In Genesis we see where Adam walked with God. In Acts, one of the characteristics that describes the early church is they were constantly in prayer. Look at these two verses in the book of Acts.
Acts 1:14 They all met together and were constantly united in prayer.
Acts 2:42 They devoted themselves to the apostles’ teaching and to fellowship, to the breaking of bread and to prayer.
When the church was in her infancy, they prayed. As the church has moved and grown throughout history it is a result of prayer.
A few thoughts about prayer:
Prayer doesn’t have to be complicated, fancy, or use church words. Prayer is us asking God for what His will is in a situation. The words we use should be our words. There isn’t a magic formula from getting God to hear us, or answer like we want. There isn’t a cadence, an incantation, or rhythm that He hears more than others.
Prayer is from the heart. God already knows the desires and struggles of our heart. So why not just be honest and confess what is on our heart to Him.
God is not Santa Claus, and our prayers shouldn’t just be a list of things we want from Him. Nor should they be tempered with empty promises. “God if you do this…then I will do that…. We are not in a position to bargain with God. His answers cannot be dependent on our behavior, that would give us the power in the relationship, and we just don’t have that. That doesn’t mean we never ask God for things. He wants to hear what we want and desire, but prayer is oh so much more than that.
Our prayers are to line up our desires with His will and to bring glory to Him. Honestly, as believers that should be the goal of everything we do, to bring glory and honor to God.
May we echo the prayer of Jesus in the garden, “not my will, but yours, be done.” Luke 22:42
Joe Ball is the Pastor at First Baptist Church — Sixth and Main Streets in Russellville.
