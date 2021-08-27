Betty Jane Fennell Allen, age 85, of Cadiz, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Baptist Health in Paducah.
She was born March 26, 1936, in Golden Pond, a daughter of the late Carl Fennell and Juanita Smith Fennell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Loyd Allen; two sons, Edwin Allen (in infancy) and John Phillip Allen; a daughter, Bonnie Jane Carr; a brother, George “G.C.” Fennell; and a sister, Dorothy Nell Bland.
She is survived by her grandson, Tony (Joanie) Carr, Jr. of Cadiz, two granddaughters, four great-grandchildren; and her son-in-law, Tony Carr, Sr. of Clarksville, Tenn.
Arrangements are being handled by Goodwin Funeral Home, Inc., 138 Main Street in Cadiz, where the family will receive friends after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Funeral services will be at Goodwin Funeral Home at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 1, 2021, with Bro. Bob McIntosh and Bro. Paul Cannon officiating. Burial will follow in Carr Cemetery.
The funeral service will be live streamed at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 1, 2021, on our YouTube channel at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/user/goodwinfuneralhome1/
Memorial contributions can be made to Carr Cemetery Fund, c/o Marilyn Ladd, 737 Old Hopkinsville Rd., Cadiz, KY 42211.
