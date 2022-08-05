The Logan County School Board approved the purchase of 30 acres off the Irl Scott Road in Auburn as the future site of the district’s new elementary and middle school.
“This is the next step in this process,” said Logan County Superintendent Paul Mullins. “We are still a good way away from building the school but it is coming in the future.”
Mullins added it won’t be built during his tenure as superintendent but instead, the one who comes after him.
“As the population grows in the Auburn district, there will be a need for expansion. I can’t say how big the new school will be because we aren’t in that phase of the project yet. Since land is continuing to rise in price, we felt this was the time to take the next step,” Mullins said.
