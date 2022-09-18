Russellville held its 43rd annual “Show of Bands” Saturday, Sept. 17 at Rhea Stadium. This year, Russellville hosted bands from Greenwood High School, South Warren High School, Logan County High School, and Franklin-Simpson High School. Russellville performed its show titled “Juno.”
2022 Russellville High School Panther Band members include Trevor W. Cardwell and Brian Elliott (directors); Candace Baker and Jordin Morris (drum major); Alison Perez (flute); Cherokee Anderson-Hendrix, Anna Ragland, Mattie Stratton, Irianna Banks, and Kyra Sutton (clarinet); Graciann Beard, Ramon Amos, and Heer Patel (alto saxophone); Ashton Parish and Xalola Finch (tenor saxophone); John Matthew Parrish, Daisy Lewis, Lucian Mallory, Shirah Holloway, and Aden Gibson (trumpet); Isadora Perez and Ella Kate Parrish (mellophone); Angel Gomez, PQ Perez, Abryian Rodriguez, Adonna Tisdale, and Juan Cenobio-Leonardo (low brass); Treyvonn Stevenson, Jordan Hodges, and Patrick Thomason (tuba); Zander Bilbrey, Madisyn Hudson, Marshall Deweese, Reed Parrish, Karson Pitts, and Sam Herrera (drum line); Clay Gibson, Ty Whitlow, Christian Lyons, Aliza Wilson, AJ Radloff, Rylee Hammer, Natasha Hernandez-Rodriguez, and Max Staggs (front ensemble); Lily Buffa, Rachel Logan, Destiny Christie, Bry Jackson, Ariana Dean, Jasmine Duncan, Tori Holder, Emily Shackelford, and Hannah Logan (color guard), and Caitlin Delph, Trenton Fears, Troy Adams, Eddie Brooks, David Trejo, Taylor Henning, Patrick Johnson, Rilee Boisseau, and Scott Ragland (staff).
