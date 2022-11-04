Everyone associates the library with great stories. However, not all of the fantastic accounts can be held within the pages. Believe it or not, many tales belong to those quiet librarian types behind the desk.
You may think about romance books when you think about the library, but what about romantic librarians? Giacomo Casanova — the world-famous lover — was a librarian in Bohemia in his later years. After a lifetime of traveling and living a lavish and lascivious lifestyle across 18th-century Europe, he retired to a village in present-day Czech Republic. It was during this quiet period of old age that he sat down to write out his memoirs, which has been the wellspring of his lasting reputation.
True crime is always a popular topic. In 1913, a young man by the name of John E. Hoover took a job working at the Library of Congress in Washington, D. C. He received a lot of positive attention and was promoted from a clerk to a cataloger before he left the library in 1917 to take a position in the Department of Justice. You may recognize him better as J. Edgar Hoover, the first director of the FBI. Hoover himself credited his experience at the Library of Congress with impressing upon him the value of collating information for fast reference.
Not all of the notable librarians are even real-life characters. Dr. Barbara Gordon holds a doctorate in library science and runs the Gotham City Public Library by day, but by night spends her time-saving citizens as her alter-ego, Batgirl. Marian the Librarian, Harold’s love interest in the classic musical “The Music Man,” comes to mind. Then there is Romney Wordsworth, a librarian sentenced to die due to his profession in a totalitarian regime. This episode of my favorite show, “The Twilight Zone,” features one of my favorite actors, Burgess Meredith, as the doomed librarian. Other zanier takes on fictional librarians include Conan the Librarian, straight from the mind of “Weird Al” Yankovic; Lt. Bookman, the stone-faced NYPL investigator from the Seinfeld episode where Jerry forgets to return an overdue book; and one of the most conniving, over-the-top library characters of all time — Tammy II from the show “Parks & Recreation.”
Then there are the true giants of the library field. John Cotton Dana, first city librarian of Denver, Colorado, popularized the idea that libraries were cultural centers meant to be opened, explored, and utilized by all. Melvil Dewey, quite controversial in his private life, developed the Dewey Decimal System, which has been used to classify and organize books in libraries for nearly 150 years. Nancy Pearl, who is Libraryland-famous for her work in the field, even has an action figure created in her image.
The list doesn’t stop there: critically acclaimed children’s authors Lewis Carrol, Beverly Cleary, and Madeleine L’Engle have worked as librarians; along with influential Dada artist Marcel Duchamp; and even First Lady Laura Bush. Of course, you will find some amazing local folks at any location of the Logan County Public Library — come by and find out for yourself!
