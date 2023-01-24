To help keep Logan County the beautiful place it is, Logan County Litter Abatement has the “Trash for Cash” program, where non-profit groups pick up litter along roadsides and receive $100 per mile worked. We had 20 different pickups in 2022.
While we thank every group that worked for their hard cleanup efforts, each year we like to honor the group that did the most outstanding job above and beyond the call of litter duty, one that showed good work and had a good attitude in the process.
Past honorees include The Point Church, Baugh Station Church, the LCHS baseball team and JROTC, and the Logan Christian Academy.
In 2022, this special group was Boy Scouts of America Troop 303 based here in Logan County. For a few years now, they have cleaned litter in the county. They served the community by picking up some of the tornado damage litter in northeast Logan County on/near Bucksville Rd. in the spring last year, as well as KY 106 Spa Road near Lewisburg in the fall. In 10 miles of work, they picked up around 69 bags, 3 tires, and other trash items.
Jim Marney, the scout troop leader, responded to the award, “I can’t say enough how much this opportunity affects the scouts in this area. It gives the Scouts a sense of citizenship in the community. It also teaches them financial responsibility by earning funds to pay their way through scout summer camp and other scouting needs.”
“Environmentally speaking, they see how litter affects our roadways, fields and streams. These efforts are all coordinated by Logan County Solid Waste and the Logan County Fiscal Court. Help is also appreciated from the scouts’ families, such as grandparents, parents, and siblings.”
The Scouts also were excited about finding a wrench and other odd items. Scout Ian told the waste coordinator, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”
For their litter cleanup efforts, it is a privilege to honor these Scouts. If you or your family have any interest in participating in the Boy Scouts, contact Jim Marney at 270-205-7901 and he would be glad to talk to you. As Jim said, if you would like to help keep the county beautiful, Solid Waste would look forward to having your group help in 2023.
For more information on the Trash for Cash program, call 726-7220.
