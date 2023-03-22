Walter Edward Evitts, 52, of Hopkinsville, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Baptist Health in Madisonville of natural causes.
The family has chosen cremation with a celebration of life service to be from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023 at the Coffee Connection in Hopkinsville. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family to handle the arrangements.
Survivors include his sons, Tayler Evitts and Gavin Calvin; and his brothers, Thomas Evitts and Jeff Simpson.
