The Hopkinsville FFA chapter had a great time June 30-July 2 at the Kentucky FFA Learning Training Center. Those who attended were President Maggie Goode, Vice President Audrey Rains, Secretary Eva Blankenberger, Treasurer Mason Spain, Reporter Bailey Kington, Sentinel Caleb Brown, and Advisors Julie Gilliam and Aaron Stallons.
FFA Camp Day One consisted of officer classes, rotational classes, night session, chapter hour, and chapter volleyball. Each officer went to individual classes to learn there role as an FFA officer and how to take the responsibility to fully complete their position. These classes were a great way to meet other officers from different chapters within Kentucky. Later in the day, night session took place where the campers met regional and state Kentucky FFA officers, camp staff, and managers. Activities during this session consisted of advisor Q&A and Trivia. Advisor Julie Gilliam represented the Hopkinsville FFA Chapter by answering questions with four other advisors. After the advisor Q&A, Trivia was the highlight of the session when President Maggie Goode answered the question, “what is the iconic drink at FFA Camp?” The answer is pink lemonade which was served at every delicious meal. After the night session chapter hour and chapter volleyball took place. During chapter hour the Hopkinsville FFA Chapter discussed goals for the upcoming school year. Unfortunately, Chapter Volleyball was much harder than it seemed and lost 15- 12.
Day 2 of FFA Camp started off with a bang with daily officer classes, rotational classes, and chapter classes. Hopkinsville shines during the Barnyard Olympics against 10 other chapters. Audrey Rains and Bailey Kington received 1st place in the three legged sack race and Mason Spain and Eva Blankenberger received 1st in the sponge relay race. Other games and activities were Ankle Balloon Pop, Chapter Tug a War, Pig in the Haystack, and HayStack Relay. Chapter KickBall was also a huge success as the chapter won three games and made it to the championship, losing 5-4.
The final day during the closing session awards were given to the outstanding leaders within different officer classes. Eva Blankenburger was handed this award and shined bright as the Hopkinsville FFA Secretary.
