2022 Logan County Business Expo
Logan County is rich with successful small businesses and a thriving industry. Join us on June 22nd to showcase your products and services and check out what other businesses in our area have to offer. We encourage you to shop locally and utilize local business services as well. This will be a fun day with lots to gain. Everyone will walk away with a better knowledge of our local businesses and new contacts! Be a part of the excitement, all while advertising your business to hundreds. Please consider the best option for you below and support our Logan County business community! There are limited spots available, sign up today at the Logan County Chamber of Commerce.
April 26-27
Preschool, Kindergarten Registration
Russellville Schools will hold its preschool-kindergarten registration on April 26 and 27 at the Stevenson Elementary School cafeteria from 2-5 p.m. For more information, call 270-726-3927 for preschool and 270-726-8425 for kindergarten.
Wednesday, April 27
O’Bannon Dedication/Open House
The O’Bannon House will host a dedication service along with an open house Wednesday, April 27 at 1:15 p.m., 151 E. Sixth Street, Russellville. Band music begins at 1:15 p.m. followed by a presentation of the Colors by the Sons of the American Revolution and Marine Barracks Washington D.C. Honor Guard/Saluting Detail
Monday, April, 25, 26, 27
Manifest Youth Revival
There will be a Manifest Youth Revival beginning Monday, April 25 at 7 p.m. at the Sportsman Club in Russellville.
Saturday, April 30Kentucky Goat Producers Association Field Day
Kentucky Goat Producers Association will be holding our annual Field Day at the Logan County Extension Ag Arena on April 30 from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. We have lots to offer and whether you have one goat or hundreds we can answer your questions. The Kentucky Goat Producers Association is a statewide organization to help those who have been producers for a while or those who are just thinking about raising goats. We help promote the improvement of breeding, health, marketing, and productivity of goats. The cost for the day is $5 for non-members. Our local Roy’s Barbecue will be catering lunch and our local TSC store is helping to sponsor this event. We will have a swapmeet and some really good speakers. There will be lots of goat producers there to answer questions and share ideas. If you have any questions check out our website kysheepandgoat.org or find us on Facebook. Local contact is David and Vicki Watson Watson Farm Kikos at 270-772-2258.
Wednesday, May 25
Med Center Health Free Sports Physical Night
Logan County High School Athletics is proud to announce we are once again teaming up with the great people from Med Center Health. The Med Center Health people, Dr. Abigail DeBusk, DO, Dr. Chaitu Malempati, APRN Salita Hogan, and their staff will be providing a “Free Sports Physical Night” again this year. This great event will take place on Wednesday, May 25 from 4-6 p.m. at the Logan County CTC. This will be open to student-athletes from Logan County High School and Russellville High School.
