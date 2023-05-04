Ten local high school juniors joined nearly 100 other students from across Kentucky to visit the Commonwealth’s capitol as part of the Kentucky Electric Cooperative’s Frankfort Youth Tour.
The students who represented Pennyrile Electric were: Laura Kate Thomas and Brayden Jones, Trigg County High School; Will Withers and Joana Flores, Todd County Central High School; Margaret Rinehart, University Heights Academy; Katelynn Pierce and Brennan Christmas, Logan County High School; Skylar Hansley, Christian County High School; Trever Thomas, Hopkinsville High School; and Cora Hale, Heritage Christian Academy.
The youth tour coincided with the launch of the 2023 Co-ops Vote initiative with Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams.
This year marks the 51st anniversary of the first Kentucky Rural Electric Youth Tour. Since 1972, the statewide association of Kentucky’s electric cooperatives has coordinated the youth tour to both Frankfort and Washington, D.C. Co-ops select rising young leaders in their service territories to gain a personal understanding of American history, civic affairs, and their role as citizens and members of electric cooperatives.
Six students will be representing Pennyrile Electric on the Washington Youth Tour in June.
