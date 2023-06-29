The 2023 Western Kentucky State Fair has been a part of the community for decades and each year, it brings thousands of people out to the fairgrounds located at 2810 Richard Street.
The night kicked off on Friday, June 23, and is set to run until the first of July.
Friday night brought out all generations from grandparents, parents, and their children with more family and friends.
The fairgrounds opened at 5 p.m. for those eager to see what food trucks were open. The rides opened at 6 p.m.
Once the evening struck each day, the community was free to roam the grounds at 6 p.m. General admission was $3 each day and $1 for the military. Those with military I.D.‘s as well as first responders received a discount on wristbands to ride any ride for just $10.
Adults and children were heard and seen screaming out in glee on each ride the fairgrounds showcased. Babies and toddlers were also seen with bright eyes and big smiles for each kid-friendly ride.
During this year’s upcoming events, the week-long fair will consist of various pageants such as infant, baby, and tiny tot pageants, a livestock show, jump & run, swine show, motor cross, pedal pull competition, 4-H exhibits, garden shows, cornhole tournament, petting zoo experiences, go-kart racing, lawn tractor pulls, faith and family night among several other events.
This weekend’s opening was a major success as the weather held off for thousands to come in and join the fun. Each day this week, there will be several events to come back to check out. Many food trucks will be back serving the traditional carnival food such as corn dogs, funnel cakes, and lemonades as well as BBQ food trucks, Mexican food trucks, and more.
Every year, thousands from all over come to celebrate the welcoming of the Western Kentucky State Fair.
While each day consisted of different events, each day was filled with food, fun, and fellowship. Stay in the loop for next year’s events online.
