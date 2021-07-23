Allie Winfield Fugate, age 85, of Auburn, Ky., passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
Allie was born in Logan County, Ky. on Dec. 4, 1935, to the late Allie and Mary Edith (Evans) Fugate. He was a member of the New Life Baptist Church, retired from the Auburn School, a farmer, and a United States Army veteran. Allie, also known as grandad, enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was an avid UK basketball fan, despite always declaring he’d never watch another game when they lost. His love for his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was unconditional and unwavering. He leaves a legacy of love and kindness. He is preceded in death by a brother Robert Lloyd Fugate.
Allie is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Fugate; a son, Steve Fugate of Auburn; a daughter, Jackie Rogers (Bob) of Auburn; a brother, Bill Fugate (Ingrid) of Las Vegas, Nev.; two sisters, Mary Katherine Rasner and Mattye Young (Wayne) both of Frankfort, Ind.; eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Allie Fugate will be conducted Saturday, July 24 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel with Bro. Tony Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will begin Saturday, July 24 from 11 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m.
Pallbearers are Corey Fugate, Clint Walters, Bryce Burklow, Larry Garner, Lance Garner, Gage Foust, Travis Rogers, and Brandon Rogers.
The family asks that donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.