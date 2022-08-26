Lewisburg Fire Chief Jonathan Epley came to fiscal court Tuesday about the county’s radio system. He said it was not working, and that it is a safety issue for those out in the field.
“It’s not doing anything but getting worse,” said Epley adding the problem stops with the court and something needs to be done.
Law enforcement and emergency personnel rely on the multi-site system to be able to communicate with one another, as well as the dispatch center that ties them all together.
It’s been years since the system’s installation and agencies still cannot get a signal in or out in certain areas of the county. This could cause deadly circumstances if a police officer or fireman calls in for backup or an ambulance can’t get the important lifesaving information they need.
In 2009, the Joint Emergency Communications Operations Board (JECOB) made a plea to the fiscal court for a new radio system because the current analog system was overloaded and emergency services were having trouble getting through to dispatch. The fiscal court purchased the NexEdge digital radio system from Kenwood for over half-a-million dollars. The system called for five phases to include transmission sites in Lewisburg, Russellville, and Auburn, and an option for Adairville. Adairville’s site was never completed.
The fiscal court hired an engineer in February 2018 to look into the faulty system and what it would cost to repair it. A report was submitted by Kenwood in April 2018 that identified the problems. However, the company never came to the court to explain the multi-page document it submitted.
Back to the drawing board, the court hired Derek Wilson of Wilson Communications in 2020 to monitor and maintain the system. Wilson has spent the past couple of years trying to figure out what will be needed to fix the system which includes at least two additional tower sites.
Epley told the court he was on a call on Coopertown Road and when he “keyed up,” he could not hear dispatch. In radio communication systems, key up is the process of depressing the radio button and activating a radio to transmit a message. Another incident occurred where firefighters had to use someone’s personal cell phone to call out because they could not get a signal.
“I am hearing this all over the county from emergency agencies,” said Epley wondering where the county is with this. “I have people asking me all the time what is happening and I don’t know what to tell them. It seems like every time I ask somebody, I just keep getting told the same thing, ‘We are looking into it.’ ”
Magistrate Tyler Davenport said he has no idea what the holdup is. “We’ve been ready to move forward a long time ago. I don’t know where the roadblock is.”
In April 2022, it was reported the committee charged to look into the system was ready to spec out and put out for bid additional radio towers and additional equipment. “We’ve been kicking that can down the road for a while now and we need to move on this,” said Davenport at the time. “Derek Wilson has assessed the system and has pinpointed what the issues are. He knows where we need to have our towers for the best coverage. We hired Derek to come in and tweak our system the best he can. He knows our system like the back of his hand and he knows what we need to have full-service coverage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.